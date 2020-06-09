Covid-19: Foundation Tells Ikpeazu, ‘You Will Emerge Stronger’

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has been told he will emerge stronger after testing positive to coronavirus last Monday.

In a statement by Dr. Benjamin Isani, project director of the Unubiko Foundation on Tuesday in Abuja, he called on the governor to keep the faith and asked Abians to take the Covid-19 pandemic seriously.

Unubiko Foundation,a non-governmental organization, noted that “contracting the coronavirus was not a death sentence, therefore, there was no reason for anyone in the state to be in panic mode as we have had governors and other Nigerians who have beaten Covid-19 and we are assured that Governor Ikpeazu will emerge stronger to continue to offer service to God’s Own State.”

The foundation stressed for the governor who has been relentless in the fight to curb the spread of the disease through massive awareness campaign and provision of palliatives to have contracted the disease shows that the coronavirus was no respecter of any individual.

“It is imperative that our people in Abia especially those in Onyerubi, Arochukwu LGA should step up in their observance of the protocols established by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in keeping safe maintaining high level of hygiene.

“We want to once again remind Abians that Covid-19 is not a death sentence but should be avoided by obeying all precautionary measures such as regular hand washing with soap under running water, use of sanitizer when necessary, wearing of nose mask, physical distancing and other measures against the pandemic,” the statement stated.

On Monday, Governor Ikpeazu tested positive for coronavirus, after testing negative earlier following his test on May 30. However, he submitted another sample on June 4, which turned out to be positive.

Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, disclosed that the governor “has gone into isolation” and is receiving healthcare by a team of medical practitioners.