Bauchi Gov. constructs, renovates 700 classrooms, 12.1km roads in one year

From Adamu Shehu Bauchi

Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi constructed and renovates 270 primary and 405 Junior Secondary School classrooms across the state worth N3 billion.

The projects engineer with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBED), Engr. Bello Zubairu stated this while on inspection tour with journalists to some projects executed by the governor, to mark his one year in office.

The media contingent also informed that 16 other special school projects were executed by the state government across the state at a total cost of N500 million for the advancement of basic education.

The projects which were executed in hard-to-reach areas of the state included the provision of equipment, furniture, as well as teaching and learning materials.

The media team also inspected the 6.2km Jos–Dass road byepass, and 4.2km Yakubun Bauchi road to Raji Quarters linking Maiduguri bypass, where the Permanent Secretary State Ministry of Works, Engr. Stephen Abubakar said the project being executed at a cost of N4.7 billion has reached 85% completion.

While at the Gubi Dam site where rehabilitation and expansion of water project are being undertaken, visiting journalists were told by the Project Engr. Abdulmumini Mailafia that works on the projects are going according to specification.

The Acting project manager of LUTECH PRATIBHA JV Construction Company, an Indian coy undertaking the expansion works, Mr. Nanda Kumar said the company undertakes both the rehabilitation and expansion programmes of the water project.

Mr. Nanda Kumar revealed that the rehabilitation is almost 60% completion while the expansion reaches 50% completion, disclosing further that the company will rehabilitate the old sub-station, as well as building a new one at the site.

Similarly, Journalists inspected Dunkurmi Primary Health center in Misau LGA, the 2018 Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS) special project executed under the PDP administration in the state, where the inhabitants of Dunkurmi village bitterly complained about lack of man power to manage the centre.

The inhabitants argued that without the necessary health personnel to run the centre, it will soon be overtaken by animals, Birds and Reptiles, thereby becoming a ghost of it.