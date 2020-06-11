Reps ask Niger Delta Ministry to rehabilitate abandoned East/West road

By Gift Chapi Odekina

The House of Representatives has urged the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to as matter of urgency rehabilitate most threatened section of East/West road particularly at the Rivers/Bayelsa and Delta states axis with immediate effect to avoid cut off of the portion of the road .

The House equally Urge the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to direct the contractor Messers SETRACO and any other contractor to immediately return to site and do the needful.

It’s also Urged the Federal Government to redeem all liabilities owed contractors on the construction of the road.

The lower Chamber also Urged the Federal Government and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to complete this important economic road without any further delay.

The resolutions of the House followed a motion of Matter of Urgent Public Importance sponsored by Hon. (Prof) Steve Azaiki, and 20 members on the need on the ” need to immediately repair the failing section of the East/West Road particularly the Bayelsa/Rivers and Bayelsa/Delta axis and Complete the Construction of the road”

Presenting the motion, Azaiki noted that “the East/West Road is spanning five states, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa-Ibom and Cross-River state. This road is in the heart of the oil rich Niger Delta where the oil revenue is derived and hence very vital.

According to him, the deplorable condition of the road makes traffic very heavy all season,

“Notes that it is in recognition of the importance of this road, that the administration of President Olusegun Obansanjo approved the construction of a second carriageway and the rehabilitation of the existing one. Sadly, this road is yet to be completed.

“Informed that a greater portion of the road in these states have failed even as the project contracted to SETRACO construction company has been abandoned. The road has become a death trap and causes nightmares to commuters who has to unavoidably use the road.

“Further informed that in particular some sections of the road in Bayelsa shall cut off in the coming few days as the rains intensify. This immediacy can only be saved if the Federal Government intervenes without any further delay.

“Believe that there is the need to urgently repair these failing, sinking sections of the road to avert more loss of lives, properties and ameliorate the hardship experienced by road users and ensure that the entire road is completed.

“Notes that the East/ West Road which was constructed decades ago is one of the most important roads in Nigeria and its contribution to the economy and development of the country cannot be overemphasized.

He said the silence of the people in the area should not be taken for stupidity and ignorance, adding that Niger Delta axis have been neglected in terms of roads and infrastructure.