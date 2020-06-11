Senate confirms Lamido Yuguda as SEC DG

*Defers Nwosu’s confirmation for RMAFC job

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Mr. Lamido Yuguda as Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Also confirmed alongside Lamido were Reginald C. Karawusa (Imo); Ibrahim D. Boyi (Katsina) and Obisan T. Joseph (Lagos) as full-time Executive Commissioners of the Commission.

The confirmation of the appointment was sequel to a report of chairman, committee on Capital Market, Senator Amosun Ibikunle Oyelaja( Ogun central).

In his remark, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan said that while congratulating the nominees for SEC appointment, “I must charge them to ensure that this country is able to attract not only domestic but foreign direct investments but to ensure that their money is safe.

“This is essential and we have to create enabling environment for investors and ensure that they are retained here in our country.

Meanwhile the Senate on Wednesday suspended the confirmation of Barrister Emmanuel Nwosu’s nomination as member of Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) based on report of the Department of State Security (DSS).

This is as the upper chamber considered and confirmed the appointment of six nominees slated for the post of membership of board of RMAFC.

President Muhammadu Buhari had nominated Barrister Nwosu’s (Imo state) among the seven nominees drawn from seven states of the federation for appointment for the position of membership of Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission for Senate confirmation.

In his report to the upper chamber, Chairman Senate committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, Senator Adetunmbi Olubunmi Ayodeji( Ekiti North) had informed the Senate that his committee could not continue the screening of Nwosu based on a report by the DSS that the nominee’s screening should be stood down to enable it conclude investigation on security issues against the nominee.

Consequently, the upper chamber had to defer further consideration on the confirmation of the Imo state nominee pending the conclusion of DSS investigation on the nominee.

Senate, however, confirmed appointment of Salamatu Mohammed Bala ( Adamawa), Hon Alfred Egba Esq, ( Bayelsa), Alhaji Adamu Shettima Yuguda Dibal( Borno).

Others include Oladele Semiu Gboyega (Osun), Bello Bubakar Wamakko( Sokoto), and Ahmed A Yusuf( Taraba).