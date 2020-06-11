Group drums support for FIRS boss, says Federal Character not breached

By Augustine Aminu, Abuja

A civil society group, Peace and Anti-Corruption Advocacy, has expressed its support to the leadership of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Muhammed Nami, maintaining that since his assumption into office, the FIRS boss has been working transparently without breaching the federal character principle in the appointment of key directors into the service’ management.

This was contained in a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja and signed by the National Coordinator, Comrade James Okoronkwo.

The group in the statement urged stakeholders and the general public to discountenance the insinuations in certain quarters that the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has breached the federal character principle in the appointment of key directors in the management of the Nigeria’s cash cow agency.

Okoronkwo maintained that the allegation is the handiwork of fifth columnists and enemies of progress bent on distracting Nami from realizing his goals of increasing revenue generation, quality service delivery and enhanced staff welfare amongst other numerous laudable targets to reposition the FIRS for efficient and effective administration and optimal tax revenue collection.

Speaking further, the group debunked the campaign of calumny against Mr. Nami saying that “on assumption of office the FIRS Chairman assembled a proficient, devoted and transparent management team with national appeal to enhance the achievement of his vision.

“They include the Group Lead Digital Support Group, Mrs. Chiaka Okoye (South East), the Coordinating Director ECFIRS Group, Dr. Asheikh Maidugu from the North East, Acting Coordinating Director Compliance Support Group-Mr. Ezra Zubairu from the North West, the Group Lead- Enforcement Support Group, Mrs. Faosat Oguniyi from the South West.

“Mr. Nami in keeping with the federal character principle appointed Nneka Ifekwuna from the South East as the Board Secretary and in consonance with his pan –Nigeria disposition also retained the appointment of Mr. Kola Okunola from the South West and Mallam Auta Mohammed as special assistants.