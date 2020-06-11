AEDC, Aquivis deploy technology to detect line faults

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in partnership with Aquivis Technologies Ltd has deployed a smart high-tension overhead line fault circuit locator to detect electrical faults in its installations.

AEDC’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Oyebode Fadipe, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday said that the infrastructure would eventually be integrated as a distribution management system Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA).

Fadipe also said that the Smart Grid Outage Management solution deployed by the company was the first of its kind in the country, adding that it was a pilot programmed for AEDC.

According to him, industry players hold the view that the infrastructure cannot have come at a better time than now in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) when customers are becoming increasingly concerned about the service delivery.

“Especially, in the area of feeder/grid management where outages trigger the loss of power supply to numerous customers of different categories including homes, offices, medical and educational facilities.

“Which are just beginning to recover from the debilitating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic”, he said.

Speaking on the deployment, the Managing Director of AEDC, Mr Ernest Mupwaya said that the successful implementation of the smart overhead fault detection monitoring solution had enabled AEDC to address the operational challenges of incessant tripping.

Mupwaya said that the equipment had also assisted AEDC on fault detection and prolonged outages on both the 11Kilo Volt (KVA) and 33KV feeder infrastructure where it was deployed.

He said that the detection solution would substantially reduce the time required to repair faulty lines and reduce operational expenses, improve network reliability and operational efficiency, provide safer work environment for line crew and ultimately better customer satisfaction.

According to the managing director, AEDC has continued to show great commitment to the reinforcement of its distribution network and the improvement of its services to customers.

“The engagement of Aquivis to deploy the high-tension faults clearing solution forms part of AEDC’s initiative to reduce its Aggregate Technical Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses.

“As well as improve network reliability of the 11kV and 33kV overhead feeders as well as customers’ satisfaction.

“The deployment of the solution by AEDC is part of its network reinforcement programme.

“The deployment of the real-time overhead fault detection monitoring solution has brought about improved network visibility, reliability and operational efficiency in AEDC,’’ he said.

Mupwaya said that with the completion of the first phase of the project, AEDC would be extending this deployment to other parts of its network to achieve increased level of distribution automation.

He said that the deployment of the infrastructure would bring about clear grid visibility and a platform for the improvement of operational efficiency and service to AEDC’s esteemed customers.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Aquivis Technologies, Mr Jimi Kolawole disclosed that the grid management solutions addresses the technical and commercial challenges currently plaguing distribution link of the Nigerian power sector.

Kolawole said that the infrastructure would also create a ubiquitous, dedicated and highly reliable machine-to-machine communication network where all solutions could leverage upon.

According to him, AEDC has been in search of real-time monitoring solution with two-way communication that will not only improve the company’s ability to monitor remotely, but also the ability to perform remote interventions.