Metro

Tribal war claims many lives, properties worth millions destroyed in Adamawa

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

The violent clash between Lunguda and Waja tribes have resulted to the death of many people and the destruction of properties worth millions of naira in Adamawa state.

The crisis between the Lunguda tribe and their ‘Waja’ settlers in Lafiya town, Lamurde Local Government Area of the state led to the killing of scores of people and the burning of five villages.

The villages are: Momsurmi, Boshikiri, Zakawon and Burti, while domestic animals and foodstuffs were also destroyed in the mayhem which lasted several hours.

According to an eye witness, the clash which was sparked by dispute over land ownership was brought under control when the military arrived.

Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Crowther Seth, in company of the Brigade Commander of the 23 brigade Yola, Brigadier General Sani Gambo Mohammed, visited the scene in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deputy governor, who assured that government will investigate and bring perpetrators to book, warned against further escalation of the violence.

It would be recalled that last month, over 48 lives were lost in a similar communal clash in Tingno, under the same Lamurde local government area.

