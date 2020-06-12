DEMOCRACY DAY: Benue Reps member counts achievements

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Member representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency Robert Aondona Tyough (PDP) has said about Four Hundred Million Naira worth of projects are due to be executed for his people as captured in the 2020 fiscal year.

The federal lawmaker, who disclosed this in a message to his people on the occassion of his one year anniversary as a federal lawmaker said the projects, which are domiciled in the Ministry of Power, Agriculture, Education, Water Resources and office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, when executed will significantly serve his constituents.

“I have lobbied and included areas that I know very well will be of significance to my people. When these projects are implemented, they will be capable of turning the fortunes of our people and improve on their economic well being,” the lawmaker noted.

He named some of the projects to include provision for the supply of 40kw Solar Mini Grid worth One Hundred Million Naira (N100,000,000.00) only with the code ERGP – 22583092, rehabilitation/construction and completion of on-going Electrification Scheme in Benue State worth Sixty Three Million, Eight Hundred and Nine Thousand, One Hundred and Thirty Eight Naira (N63, 809, 138.00) with code ERGP – 10131807, provision of Solar Street light worth Nineteen Million Naira (N19,000,000.00) and EPRG – 22583012, Rural Electrification Project at Wantor Secondary School, Adikpo – Tse-Ikpa Haanya, Adikpo Kwande LGA worth Fifty Million Naira Only (N50,000,000.00).

Other projects according to the federal lawmaker are ERGP – 22582028 for supply of farm implements for cooperatives in Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency worth Fifty Million Naira only (N50,000,000.00), ERGP – 22582372; a joint project with Guma, Kwande, Gboko and Buruku LGAs of Benue State; ERGP – 30145187 for provision of furniture in a block of 3 classrooms and ERGP – 30145192 for renovation of 1 Nos classroom block valued at Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000.00) only respectively.

Rep Tyough also named other projects for the people of his constituency as ERGP – 5123641 -Development of 100HA surface Irrigation Scheme, ERGP – 5123696: Piggery Development, ERGP – 5137719: Land Clearing and ERGP – 5137726: Land Clearing, each valued at Nine Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N9,500,000.00) only.

“Under the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, there are two projects namely ERGP – 22144795: Supply/Distribution Agric Farm Inputs/Agro-chemicals. It is a new project and it is valued Thirty Five Million Naira (N35,000,000.00) only while ERGP – 28139464: Construction of Solar Powered Borehole and Overhead Tank valued at Twenty Million Naira (N20,000,000.00) only,” Rep Tyough said.

He assured of his determination to continue to intervene in areas that will bring development to the people of Kwande/Ushongo and appreciate his constituents for the support thus far.

According to Rep Tyough, his one year experience in the House of Representatives has honed his “capacity and capability in the act of legislation” and reiterated his commitment to effective representation of the Kwande/Ushongo people.