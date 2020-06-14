Bagudu lauds Buhari’s approval of N13bn pests control intervention fund

From Shuaibu Zubair Tatu, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a N13 billion pests control intervention fund.

Bagudu made the commendation on Friday, in Birnin Kebbi, at the flag off of the 2020 Dry Season Control of Transboundary migratory pests for the twelve Frontline northern states.

The governor said,” pests control is a very important element in agriculture, as such migratory birds annually wreak havoc in the country.

” The federal government has made agriculture a 24-hour business and always thinks farmers, thinks livestock, thinks fishing communities, small scale processors and investments in agriculture.

” We are also further convinced that, President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to carry all along in his agricultural agenda.”

Bagudu also lauded the President for appointing the governors in various Committees to promote agriculture.

The governor commended the President for recognizing the role the governors can play in strategic partnerships to deliver good results.

Bagudu also acknowledged the spectacular responses of President Muhammadu Buhari to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that, this has greatly limited its impact.

” The president is also religiously committed to the Agricultural sector and he is committed to ensuring a Nigeria that works for all.”

The Minister of State for Agriculture, Alhaji Muhammadu Sabo Nanono, lamented that, migratory birds like quelea birds, locusts and grasshoppers constitute serious threats to cereal crops like wheat, maize, millet and sorghum, among others.

The Minister also extolled the continuous support, collaborations and cooperation from the Frontline states, in the control of the migratory birds.

“This mitigates the destructive effects of these birds, with the attendant food security implications,” he added.

Nanono also commended Bagudu and other governors of the frontline states for their invaluable support in the control of the birds as spearheaded by the Federal Government.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources in the State, Barrister Attahiru Maccido said the 2020 national flag off of Quelea birds control in front line states is a wonderful gesture by the federal government.

According to him, for three years running Kebbi state has enjoyed the privilege of hosting the Flagg off ceremony for the control of the migratory birds.

“This is because of the strategic location that makes it a significant flash point for entry of migratory pests into the country,” he said.

He commended also the federal government for the gesture on behalf of people and the government of Kebbi State Government “” The government and people of Kebbi state are appreciative of this consideration and for a lot of support we receive from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture “”.