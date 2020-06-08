Igbo APC caucus announces members of Lagos Exco

Ndigbo in All Progressives Congress (APC) has in a determined effort to make the party attractive to the ethnic group, repositioned its leadership in Lagos State, announcing members of the state executive committee.

While announcing the members of the state executive committee over the weekend, where Chief Ernest Nwankpa was named state chairman, the group led by Honoursble Jude Omobowale Idimogu, member representing Oshodi/Isolo constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, who is also the apex leader of the group, stated that members would work as a team to ensure the growth of the party, as well as attract other Ndigbo to APC.

The gathering which had prominent sons and daughters of Ndigbo in attendance, including Eze Christain Nwachukwu, Eze Ndigbo in Lagos, Chief John Uche, first Lagos State President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, and a host of others, offered an opportunity for Ndigbo to rub minds on their expectation from leadership of APC in Lagos State.

Uche said that the time had come for Ndigbo to embrace the APC, maintaining that with the emergence of Idimogu as apex leader in the state and considering the exceptional leadership quality of the lawmaker, the time was ripe for the ethnic group to stop politics of opposition.

“We now have a leader we can trust, not somebody who has openly told us that he is not an Igbo man, insulted us. We will all Idimogu and his team. We will join the party, and benefit from the party. Joe Igbokwe, is one of us, he will make do with the position of a patron. He has been there for over two decades; let him give chance for a new leadership. All of us are going to inaugurate this group at the national stadium very soon. We will say bye-bye to the politics of opposition in Lagos” he said.

Idimogu said that a leader is only a servant, stressing that he would to appeal to every son and daughter of Ndigbo in Lagos to give him and the newly named executive committee members, necessary support to promote the party and benefit maximally from the party.

While appreciating the honour done him by naming him chairman of the group, Nwankpa said that the primary assignment of the group was to rebuild the party as well as build Lagos State. He charged Ndigbo in Lagos to speak with one voice, maintaining that Ndigbo had erroneously thought that they were being marginalised. He pointed out that the problem Ndigbo had was bad leadership.

“We have a new apex leader in the person of Jude Emeka Idimogu. I am assuring all of us that we are going to harness all the lost glory. We are going to use every opportunity that we have to bring Ndigbo together. We would always vote en masse for APC during elections. We must all join hands to move the party forward,” Nwankpa said.