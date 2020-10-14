NEMA begins monthly food distribution to 38,000 households in Borno

By Melvin Uche, Maiduguri

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has approved routine monthly food distribution to 38,000 households of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno state.

The Director General, NEMA, AVM Muhammadu Mohammed (rtd), made the disclosure on Wednesday in Maiduguri .

Represented by the Head, Food Distribution Team for Borno state, Flt. Lt Umar Sani, AVM Mohammed said that the routine distribution of food items to 38000 households of IDPs in camps and host communities which has commenced is part of support that Federal Government is rendering to the IDPs to provide adequate nutrition.

Some of the IDPs who spoke on the gesture, were full of praises to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

They said said the routine monthly intervention has ensured that they have sufficient food supply.

Each household will receive 54.6kg of food items including 25kg of Beans, 12.5kg of Rice and Maize each, as well as 4.6kg of condiments.