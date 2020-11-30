Group announces rally in support of President Buhari, Nigeria’s unity*

The National Rebirth Movement (NRM) has announced a mega rally to show solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari and the unity of Nigeria.

The group, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Usman Abubakar, on Monday, said the rally is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1 at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

According to Abubakar, the march is to set the records straight and garner support for the laudable efforts of President Buhari in addressing the myriads of challenges facing the country.

The group added that it also intends to send a strong message to those against the interest of the nation to have a rethink and retrace their steps in the overall interest of peace and stability of Nigeria.

The National Rebirth Movement, however, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to come out in their numbers to join the exercise.

Read the full statement below:

The National Rebirth Movement wishes to inform members of the general public of a mega rally in support of the Muhammadu Buhari Administration slated for 1st December 2020 at the Unity Fountain in FCT-Abuja.

The exigencies of time indeed require that a precise and unambiguous message be sent to those individuals and groups plotting to discredit the Muhammadu Buhari led administration in its quest for a better Nigeria that we would all be proud of.

We are indeed aware that there is a grand conspiracy against the Muhammadu Buhari administration from both internal and external sources which has come in the form of propagation of fake news, undermining and discrediting efforts of our the security agencies and other acts of economic and socio-political sabotage.

The National Rebirth Movement wishes to inform those external forces as well as their internal collaborators that democracy shall continue to thrive in Nigeria, and the unity of Nigeria remains sacrosanct. It is thus our responsibility as discerning Nigerians to rally support for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in this critical point of our existence as a country, hence this rally.

The rally shall accommodate Nigerians from all walks of life and various regions in the country in solidarity not just for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, but also for the unity of our great nation.

We shall be rolling out the drums to send a strong message to the international community, especially those that are acting against the interest of the country to jettison such ideas because Nigerians are solidly behind the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its quest to make Nigeria the country of our dreams.

We are also using this medium to call on all well-meaning Nigerians to come out in their numbers to join the rally for the unity and continued peace and stability in Nigeria under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Rebirth Movement is also using this medium to reiterate that the Muhammadu Buhari administration is in the best interest of Nigeria and as such Nigerians would resist any move by individuals or groups, as well as external forces working for the downfall of the administration.

This rally is one out of a series of events lined up by the National Rebirth Movement in support of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Unity of Nigeria.