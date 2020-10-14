22.2 C
Anti-SARS protests: Jonathan sues for restraint

By Myke Uzendu

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday asked for restraint as the protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) continued to spread across the country.

He said: “I implore everyone to exercise restraint as we walk through these challenging times.”

The former President stressed that no Nigerian life should be lost during peaceful protests.

He stated this in a post he made through his social media accounts.

The message reads: “No Nigerian blood needs to be spilled or life lost during a peaceful protest that seeks to advance our country.

“We may hold different views on national issues, but there is no doubt that most people desire the same thing for Nigeria: a place where we can all live out the full potential of our God-given abilities.

“I implore everyone to exercise restraint as we walk through these challenging times.”

