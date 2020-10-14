22.2 C
Zulum: 776 new teachers to join Borno’s sec schools in 3 weeks

By Melvin Uche, Maiduguri

776 newly recruited teachers will join Borno Secondary Schools teaching system on November 1, less than three weeks from now, governor Babagana Umara Zulum has disclosed.

The Governor spoke Tuesday in Maiduguri after a meeting with commissioners of the State’s Ministries of Higher Education, Senior Secondary Education, and Chairman, Borno State Universal Basic Education Board (BOSUBEB) in-charge of primary and junior secondary schools and other stakeholders in the state’s education sector.

Zulum also directed the Ministry of Education and the BOSUBEB to recruit some qualified retired teachers, particularly science teachers on ad-hoc basis.
This, the Governor said is to bridge the gap of the existing shortage of science teachers across the State.

Governor Zulum also said soon as ongoing verification exercise of primary schools teachers is completed, he would approve the recruitment of new teachers for primary and junior secondary schools through the State Universal Education Board.

The Governor also announced that the State Executive Council had resolved to extend retirement age of tutors at state owned tertiary institutions. He said a bill was already sent to the State Assembly to that effect.

