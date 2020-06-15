Bauchi intensifies sensitization campaign to check spread of infection

From Adamu Shehu, Bauchi

Bauchi State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 intensified campaign against the spread of corona virus to members of the publics and adhere strictly on prescribed measures by NCDC protocol.

The sensitization campaign was organized by the Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta who is the Chairman sub-committee on Security, accompanied by the head of other security agencies and the Special Adviser on Security Masters to Bauchi State Governor, Brig-General Mathias Yake.

The campaign team were at the popular Wunti Market junction, within the metropolis and enlighten commercial drivers and other road users on the need to ensure physical distancing, wearing of face mask and other preventive measures.

The Commissioner of Police took along with him to educate them to adhere to the protocol of NCDC to reduce the spread of the virus

Jimeta maintained that there is a need for motorists to ensure physical distancing to avoid community transmission of the infection, adding that what they are doing is to protect lives of the people generally.

The campaign train also branch at the Central Market roundabout to intimate people on the need to observe the physical distancing and the wearing of face masks.

During the exercise, commercial activity was put on hold as roads were temporarily blocked which slowed down traffic while people came out to listen to the campaign team.