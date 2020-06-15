Uduk remains acting Director-General – SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Sunday said Ms. Mary Uduk remains its Acting Director General.

The Commission’s Head, Corporate Communication in a statement in Abuja said Uduk has not resigned her appointment with SEC as reported in the media.

Ebelo said the attention of the Commission has been drawn to a publication in the media on Sunday June 14, 2020, wherein the Acting Director General, Ms. Mary Uduk is purported to have resigned from the Commission and a send forth party slated for Monday June 15, 2020.

“The Commission therefore wishes to inform the general public that the Acting Director General of the SEC, has not resigned her appointment with the Commission, neither has she handed over to anyone.

“Ms Uduk like every other staff of the Commission is awaiting the arrival of the new DG, Mr. Lamido Yuguda who was cleared by the senate last week

According to the SEC, no send forth party is being planned for Ms. Uduk.

“Stakeholders in the capital market and the general public are therefore advised to disregard the contents of the aforementioned publication as they are false” the Commission added.