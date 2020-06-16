FG receives N1.7bn COVID-19 donations in April, May

By Chika Otuchikere

The Federal Government received a total of N1,689,757,489.87 as COVID-19 eradication support donations from 1st April to 31st May 2020 through designated commercial banks accounts and the CBN/TSA.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) made this known in a state t in which it said the figure was contained in a public notice on the details of the donations received through Deposit Money Banks DMBs and CBN/TSA signed by the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA.

It could be recalled that recently the Federal Government, through the OAGF, opened commercial banks accounts, in addition to the CBN/TSA account, through which donations to support the eradication of the COVID-19 in Nigeria could be made to ensure effective and efficient coordination and management of the funds.

A breakdown of the N1,689,757,489.87 received from the inception of accounts on 1st April 2020 to 31st May, 2020, indicated that a total donation of N792,121,613.89 was received from 1st April to 8th May, 2020, while N 897,635,875.98 was received from 9th May to 31st May, 2020.

From the N 897,635,875.98 received from 9th May to 31st May 2020, the total amount received through Commercial Banks was N710,076,331.60, while the total received through CBN/TSA was N187,559,544.38.

From 9th May to 31st May 2020, the sum of N100,005,000.00 was received through Zenith Bank, N507,753,731.60 was received through First Bank, N2,210,100.00 was received through Access Bank and N100,107,500.00 was received through GT Bank.

The details of the N792,121,613.89 received from 1st April to 8th May, 2020 had earlier been made public.