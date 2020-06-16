25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Day Ganduje Reeled Out His Scorecards To Journalists

Ogoni Cleanup: ERA urges FG to implement UNEP’s…

Ondo guber: Odimaya unveils five point agenda for…

Banditry will end soon – DMO

PGF boss demands urgent NEC meeting, says APC…

Aftermath of Oshiomhole’s suspension: APC gets 3 acting…

Edo guber: No going back on June 29…

Rivers: APC NWC knocks Amechi, recognises Aguma as…

Edo: Two PDP aspirants step down for Obaseki,…

Edo guber: Youths purchase ADC nomination form for…

News

PTF on Covid-19 warns against resumption of schools

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

State governments mulling the idea of reopening schools have been advised to exercise caution.

Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha handed out the warning saying it is still not safe to reopen schools in the country.

Speaking during the daily briefing on Monday, Mustapha, however, said, “The PTF appeals to state governments to embark on wider community testing, enforce rules on social distancing and step up community engagement, risk communication and pay attention to places of large gatherings.

“We have received reports that some states are contemplating the opening of schools, television viewing centres and other places where large gatherings could take place.

“The Presidential Task Force re-emphasises that it is not yet safe to do so and that utmost caution should be exercised in this regard. The PTF guidelines should be complied with while considering decisions on this in future.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

I apologise for bridge of protocol , my action was pure love for PMB – Buhari alleged attacker

Editor

N30:000 Minimum Wage: Benue still in talks with Labour – SSG

Editor

Buhari plotting to remove Saraki a�� Sen Misau

Editor

10 killed, 27 injured in Yobe auto crash

Editor

Ganduje approves appointment of five Special Advisers

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More