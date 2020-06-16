PTF on Covid-19 warns against resumption of schools

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

State governments mulling the idea of reopening schools have been advised to exercise caution.

Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha handed out the warning saying it is still not safe to reopen schools in the country.

Speaking during the daily briefing on Monday, Mustapha, however, said, “The PTF appeals to state governments to embark on wider community testing, enforce rules on social distancing and step up community engagement, risk communication and pay attention to places of large gatherings.

“We have received reports that some states are contemplating the opening of schools, television viewing centres and other places where large gatherings could take place.

“The Presidential Task Force re-emphasises that it is not yet safe to do so and that utmost caution should be exercised in this regard. The PTF guidelines should be complied with while considering decisions on this in future.”