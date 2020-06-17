HON JUDE IDIMOGU, SOARING HIGH IN THE FACE OF DAUNTING CHALLENGES

By Debo Adejumo

On the 7th of June, 2020, the Lagos Assembly marked her first year of the 9th Assembly. It’s no gain saying that in spite of the daunting challenges both locally and internationally, the Assembly has performed creditably in supporting the Executive arm of government by providing enabling laws for smooth running of government and governance.

Hon (Dr), Sir, Jude Emeka Idimogu, FCA, KSM, a second term member representing Oshodi/ Isolo Constituency II has emerged as the pride of all, far and near in parliamentary business. The event in the last one year of the commencement of the Assembly and the resultant commendation from his constituent and the public at large no doubt is the testament to his legislative achievements.

Hon Jude, ( A.K.A. Abundance) , has indeed remained magnanimous, humane and generous in office that he has continuously without mincing word be a blessing to those he has come across. This not only in financial or monetary terms, but also so many other ways one can be of assistance to those who are need.

Unlike so many other political office holders who are fond of relocating after ascension to a Political office, Hon Jude Idimogu has been so accessible by deliberately living in his constituency since his first term in the Assembly till date. His home is daily opened to the public and constituents who may need to see him on matters affecting them. This is a pointer that he is indeed a grass root man and representative. His doors are always opened to his people for complaint and suggestions.

His welfare/ incentive to the public and his people are second to none. This is in fact a worthy and commendable effort that his house has also been a ‘Mecca’ of sort with crowd on major national festivals for food items and incentives during such festivities. This is aside the daily give away of food, and other welfare packages to the needy.

During the year under review, Hon Jude has empowered some of his constituents with commercial vehicles and tricycles for transport purposes. This is done because of his interest in the youth empowerment and to provide means of livelihood for them accordingly.

It is noteworthy to mentioned here that Hon Jude Idimogu has in the course of the legislative year single handedly grade more than fifteen streets across the constituency which include Moshebolaje/ Gbangbala strreets in Okota, Akinbaye street in Isolo and a host of streets in Ejigbo LCDA. More so, his palliative work on Gideon axis of Okota Road, nomination of Asa Afariogun Street, Ajao Estate and Ifoshi road in Ejigbo respectively for construction by the state.

This article will not be complete without mentioned of his efforts in sensitizing the public and eventual palliative during the Pandemic and eventual lockdown between the Month of March and April 2020. He commenced by sensitizing the public and his constituents on what Corona Virus is (Covid – 19) by going round in a small group and sharing of leaflets/flyers and posters.

Upon the lockdown as proclaimed by the President of the country, Hon Jude Idimogu distributed han sanitizers, food items and Covid-19 relief materials to the needy in his constituency. Food stuffs and items were distributed in large quantity through community leaders, youth and women leaders, organizations and even Party loyalists as palliatives in the constituency. It became a norm throughout the lockdown for interested members of the community to visit his home and be fed daily at least once.

His humility, versatility, diligence, dutifulness and commitment have endeared him to his constituent and the masses. This are the qualities that made his kinsmen, the association Ndi-Eze’s in Lagos state to unanimously selecte him as the Apex Leader of the Ndigbo’s in All Progressives Congress Party- A.P.C. in Lagos State jumoon May 16th.

Indeed, Hon (Dr), Sir, Jude Emeka Idimogu FCA, KSM is soaring higher in the face of challenges in good governance.

Debo Adejumo is the Personal Assistant to Hon. Jude Idimogu.