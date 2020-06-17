Ten moments of Xi Jinping’s inspection tours

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a rural ecotourism park to learn about the development of local signature agriculture in Helan County, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 9, 2020. /Xinhua

In developing modern agriculture and cultural tourism, a people-centered philosophy of development should be upheld and the interests of farmers should be put first.

– Xi Jinping

Upholding the people-centered philosophy of development, solid efforts should be made in ensuring employment for key groups such as laid-off workers, college graduates, rural migrant workers and demobilized military personnel.

– Xi Jinping

The CPC wholeheartedly seeks happiness for the Chinese people as it has stopped collecting agricultural taxes and fees, and instead helps the impoverished rural residents with housing and medical service, trains them with skills, and finds ways for them to live a prosperous life.

– Xi Jinping

The progress of environmental protection, energy revolution, green development and economic transformation should be advanced at the same time to continuously improve Taiyuan’s competitiveness and enhance the sense of achievement, happiness and security of Taiyuan people.

– Xi Jinping

The illegal construction in the Qinling Mountains is a big lesson. From now on, any official working in Shaanxi should above all learn this lesson, avoid repeating the same mistake and work as a guardian of the ecological environment of the Qinling Mountains.

– Xi Jinping

Relocated people can only live in peace and contentment when they have a stable life, which depends on employment.

– Xi Jinping





We should strengthen the protection of cultural heritage, carry forward the traditional Chinese culture and cultivate core socialist values, while boosting the supply of public cultural products and services to better meet people’s spiritual needs.

– Xi Jinping

The ecological environment shouldn’t be sacrificed for the sake of the development of tourism and over-commercialization should be avoided. Parks should be left to the public as a shared green space.

– Xi Jinping

The response to the virus is a ‘test’ for China’s system and capacity for governance, which has brought both experience and lessons, and more efforts must be made to fix the shortcomings and weak links as soon as possible. Party organizations, members and officials must shoulder responsibilities, adopt sound prevention and control measures and improve their capabilities in the test.

– Xi Jinping

No single ethnic minority group should be left behind in the country’s building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

– Xi Jinping

(Cover: Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about efforts to advance poverty alleviation in Hongde Village of Wuzhong City, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 8, 2020. /Xinhua)