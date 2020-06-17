28.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China stands firmly with African brothers, sisters in…

Rape in Nigeria worse than COVID-19 pandemic, says…

Full text: Xi Jinping’s speech at Extraordinary China-Africa…

Jubilation as ex-NASS deputy clark, Adelami joins Ondo…

Rivers Varsity Clears Bayelsa Deputy Governor of Alleged…

15-year-old mother dumps baby in Delta bush

Ten moments of Xi Jinping’s inspection tours

Canada’s support for Israel in the spotlight ahead…

Protesters attempt to gather at Chinese embassy in…

U.S unseals indictment charges of six Nigerians allegedly…

World

Ten moments of Xi Jinping’s inspection tours

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a rural ecotourism park to learn about the development of local signature agriculture in Helan County, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 9, 2020. /Xinhua

In developing modern agriculture and cultural tourism, a people-centered philosophy of development should be upheld and the interests of farmers should be put first.
– Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping learns about efforts to promote ethnic unity at Jinhuayuan community in Jinxing Township of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 8, 2020. /Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping learns about efforts to promote ethnic unity at Jinhuayuan community in Jinxing Township of Wuzhong City, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 8, 2020. /Xinhua

Upholding the people-centered philosophy of development, solid efforts should be made in ensuring employment for key groups such as laid-off workers, college graduates, rural migrant workers and demobilized military personnel.
– Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping learns about poverty alleviation efforts in a village of Xiping Township in Datong City, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2020. /Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping learns about poverty alleviation efforts in a village of Xiping Township in Datong City, north China’s Shanxi Province, May 11, 2020. /Xinhua

The CPC wholeheartedly seeks happiness for the Chinese people as it has stopped collecting agricultural taxes and fees, and instead helps the impoverished rural residents with housing and medical service, trains them with skills, and finds ways for them to live a prosperous life.
– Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping checks the ecological protection work of the Fenhe River in Taiyuan, capital city of north China's Shanxi Province, May 12, 2020. /Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping checks the ecological protection work of the Fenhe River in Taiyuan, capital city of north China’s Shanxi Province, May 12, 2020. /Xinhua

The progress of environmental protection, energy revolution, green development and economic transformation should be advanced at the same time to continuously improve Taiyuan’s competitiveness and enhance the sense of achievement, happiness and security of Taiyuan people.
– Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects ecological preservation of the Qinling Mountains in Niubeiliang National Nature Reserve in Zhashui County, Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 20, 2020. /Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects ecological preservation of the Qinling Mountains in Niubeiliang National Nature Reserve in Zhashui County, Shangluo City, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, April 20, 2020. /Xinhua

The illegal construction in the Qinling Mountains is a big lesson. From now on, any official working in Shaanxi should above all learn this lesson, avoid repeating the same mistake and work as a guardian of the ecological environment of the Qinling Mountains.
– Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the local poverty alleviation work in Jinping Community of Laoxian Township, Pingli County of the city of Ankang, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 21, 2020. /Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the local poverty alleviation work in Jinping Community of Laoxian Township, Pingli County of the city of Ankang, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, April 21, 2020. /Xinhua

Relocated people can only live in peace and contentment when they have a stable life, which depends on employment.
– Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a commercial street in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 22, 2020. /Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a commercial street in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, April 22, 2020. /Xinhua


We should strengthen the protection of cultural heritage, carry forward the traditional Chinese culture and cultivate core socialist values, while boosting the supply of public cultural products and services to better meet people’s spiritual needs.
– Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the Xixi National Wetland Park during an inspection in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 31, 2020. /Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the Xixi National Wetland Park during an inspection in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, March 31, 2020. /Xinhua

The ecological environment shouldn’t be sacrificed for the sake of the development of tourism and over-commercialization should be avoided. Parks should be left to the public as a shared green space.
– Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping greets residents undergoing home quarantine in the Donghu Xincheng residential community during his inspection of Wuhan, Hubei Province, March 10, 2020. /Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping greets residents undergoing home quarantine in the Donghu Xincheng residential community during his inspection of Wuhan, Hubei Province, March 10, 2020. /Xinhua

The response to the virus is a ‘test’ for China’s system and capacity for governance, which has brought both experience and lessons, and more efforts must be made to fix the shortcomings and weak links as soon as possible. Party organizations, members and officials must shoulder responsibilities, adopt sound prevention and control measures and improve their capabilities in the test.
– Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a village of the Wa ethnic group to extend his Chinese New Year's greetings to the villagers in Qingshui Township of the city of Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 19, 2020. /Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a village of the Wa ethnic group to extend his Chinese New Year’s greetings to the villagers in Qingshui Township of the city of Tengchong, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, Jan. 19, 2020. /Xinhua

No single ethnic minority group should be left behind in the country’s building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.
– Xi Jinping

(Cover: Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about efforts to advance poverty alleviation in Hongde Village of Wuzhong City, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 8, 2020. /Xinhua)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Chinese Premier urges support for street economy, carmaker responds in 2 days

Editor

Uzbek student supports Chinese medical team in Uzbekistan as interpreter

Editor

China’s governance contributes wisdom, power to world

Editor

“Two sessions” to ensure epidemic prevention, control through simplifying procedures, innovation

Editor

US admits relations with China are at ‘critical juncture’ as it reopens Wuhan consulate after coronavirus closure

Editor

Leave a Comment

© 2020 - THE AUTHORITY. All Rights Reserved. An ELFEEGO Development

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More