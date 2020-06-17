28.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Rape in Nigeria worse than COVID-19 pandemic, says…

Full text: Xi Jinping’s speech at Extraordinary China-Africa…

Jubilation as ex-NASS deputy clark, Adelami joins Ondo…

Rivers Varsity Clears Bayelsa Deputy Governor of Alleged…

15-year-old mother dumps baby in Delta bush

Ten moments of Xi Jinping’s inspection tours

Canada’s support for Israel in the spotlight ahead…

Protesters attempt to gather at Chinese embassy in…

U.S unseals indictment charges of six Nigerians allegedly…

South China’s Hainan Province cultivates grassland under the…

World

Canada’s support for Israel in the spotlight ahead of key UN vote

Most Canadians want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to oppose Israel’s illegal plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, according to a new poll released ahead of a vote on Canada’s bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The poll, conducted by EKOS Research Associates and published on Tuesday, showed that three out of four Canadians want their government to express opposition to Israeli annexation in some form, while 42 percent supported the use of economic or diplomatic sanctions against Israel.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

China deserves our gratitude and respect: WHO chief

Editor

Protesters attempt to gather at Chinese embassy in New Delhi

Editor

China works to revitalize catering industry with safety, supportive measures

Editor

UN chief urges declaring war on COVID-19

Editor

AFRPN condemns Floyd’s killing, seeks justice

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More