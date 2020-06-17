Protesters attempt to gather at Chinese embassy in New Delhi

Anti-China protests have broken out across various cities in India following a clash high in the Himalayas between the world’s two most populated countries that killed 20 Indian soldiers.

In New Delhi, protesters who tried to demonstrate near the Chinese embassy were swiftly detained by police and escorted away in buses, according to the media.

Protesters called for a boycott of Chinese-made products and in Lucknow and Mumbai many gathered to smash phones and burn other electronics that were made in China.