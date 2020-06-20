28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Pope Francis adds three titles to Catholic Litany…

I was accused of not sharing money in…

APC: N/E Vice Chair asks court to strike…

COVID-19: NDLEA gets isolation centre

Fibroid causes increased menstrual flow – Dr Ugboaja

Rape: Centre calls for domestication of VAPPA to…

Foundation applauds President Buhari for Nigeria’s Polio free…

U.S. instigates color revolution under the guise of…

China slams EU resolution on HK national security…

PDP Governors Forum assures Obaseki of level playing…

Politics

Edo: PDP extends screening of guber aspirants

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced an extension of its governorship screening exercise.

The extension The AUTHORITY learnt was to accommodate Governor Godwin Obaseki who is the latest member of the party and has just procured his Governorship Expression of Interests and Nomination forms.

A statement, released by Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), the party’s National Organizing Secretary on Friday reads,
“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the continuation of the Screening Exercise by the Screening Committee.

“The Committee is mandated to screen all Aspirants for the upcoming 2020 Governorship Election in Edo State”.

The composition of the Committee include: Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda (Chairman); Chief Oladimeji Fabiyi (Member); Sen. Mrs. Joy Emordi (Member); Hajiya Aishat Hasindu (Member) and Rt. Hon. Boyele Debekeme (Secretary).

The exercise is scheduled to continue on Saturday June 20, 2020 at the NWC hall Wadata Plaza, Abuja from 10:00am prompt.

Recall that the Committee has last week Screened Hon. Omeregbe Ihama, George Ikhina and Kenneth Imasuagbon (virtually) that has earlier procured and submitted their forms.

However the report of the screening is yet to be made available to the members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

EDO 2020: PDP on a rough ride to government house

Editor

334 Nigerians own 800 Dubai properties worth $152bn – Report

Editor

2023 presidency: VON DG commends El’ Rufai’s position, advocates all Igbo candidate for APC, PDP

Editor

APC govs laud Gambari’s appointment, promise support

Editor

APC Crisis : Oshiomhole begs for peace

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More