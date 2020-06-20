Edo: PDP extends screening of guber aspirants

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced an extension of its governorship screening exercise.

The extension The AUTHORITY learnt was to accommodate Governor Godwin Obaseki who is the latest member of the party and has just procured his Governorship Expression of Interests and Nomination forms.

A statement, released by Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), the party’s National Organizing Secretary on Friday reads,

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the continuation of the Screening Exercise by the Screening Committee.

“The Committee is mandated to screen all Aspirants for the upcoming 2020 Governorship Election in Edo State”.

The composition of the Committee include: Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda (Chairman); Chief Oladimeji Fabiyi (Member); Sen. Mrs. Joy Emordi (Member); Hajiya Aishat Hasindu (Member) and Rt. Hon. Boyele Debekeme (Secretary).

The exercise is scheduled to continue on Saturday June 20, 2020 at the NWC hall Wadata Plaza, Abuja from 10:00am prompt.

Recall that the Committee has last week Screened Hon. Omeregbe Ihama, George Ikhina and Kenneth Imasuagbon (virtually) that has earlier procured and submitted their forms.

However the report of the screening is yet to be made available to the members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).