PDP Governors Forum assures Obaseki of level playing field

*Extends solidarity to him

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extraction has assured the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki of a level

playing field in the forthcoming governorship primary in the state.

Gov. Obaseki, his deputy, members of the state Assembly and commissioners, as well as several thousands of his supporters across the state last Thursday decalred for the PDP and were granted waiver to fully participate in all political activities without any legal bottlenecks.

The Chairman of the forum and the governor Of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in a statement by the NGF Director-General, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum on Saturday, wished Obaseki God’s blessings and guidance as he subjects himself to the forth-coming screening ahead of the party’s governorship primary in the state.

The Forum described Obaseki’s entry into PDP as homecoming to a democratic platform that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability and deepening of democratic tenets.

According to the statement, “We welcome you to the PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and all other PDP Governors in the Forum.

“Your entry into the PDP family is a homecoming to a democratic platform that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability and deepening of democratic tenets.

“The PDP Governors welcome you to use the PDP as a vehicle to enthrone rapid economic, social and infrastructural development of Edo State.

“As you subject yourself to the forthcoming primaries of the party, we wish you success and God’s blessings and guidance”.

The Forum extends the solidarity and support to all his teeming followers that decamped into the party and assured them of accommodation and level

playing field.

The PDP governorship primary in Edo State is scheduled to hold on Thursday, June 25, this year.