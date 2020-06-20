Kebbi Govt, UNICEF launch e-learning for primary, quranic schools

From Shuaibu Zubair Tatu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government in collaboration with EAC/UNICEF, have introduced e-learning processes for primary school pupils and integrated qur’anic schools across the state, to cushion the effect of lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme is supported by the EAC/UNICEF project under it’s Sokoto Field Office in collaboration with Kebbi State Government.

Alhaji Muhammadu Magawata-Aliero, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, said the implementation of the programme would be done in schools across the state.

He said the distance learning programme tagged e-learning would be aired through the state’s owned media houses like Kebbi TV, Kebbi Radio as well as Vision FM, Equity Radio and Brinkles FM.

According to him, the initiative is jointly handled by the State Ministries of Basic and Secondary Education, Technology and Information in collaboration with UNICEF.

The Commissioner added that the lessons being aired by the media houses were being handled by professional personnel under Teacher Development Team (TDT) drawn from the State Government and Local Government Education Authorities.

“These personnel were professionally trained by the UNICEF in handling lessons on Literacy, Numeracy and Science.

“Both primary school pupils and their Integrated Quranic School counterparts will be taught lessons on RANA, HASKE and ESSPIN lessons (Numeracy, Literacy and Science).,” he said.

Magawata-Aliero said in order to allow for the creation of mass awareness on the programme, the five media houses prior to the commencement of the lessons undertook series of jingles free of charge.

He said the essence of the jingles was to sensitise parents, guardians and the larger community on the importance of the programme in complementing the conventional learning process due to the COVID-19 schools’ lockdown in the state.

The Commissioner explained that as soon as the programme commenced, monitoring mechanisms would be put in place by the ministry to ensure effective implementation and wider coverage of the lessons.

“A note worthy aspect here is the effort of Kebbi State Government and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) which instantly reverted to e-learning alternative soon as schools were shut down,” he added.