China slams EU resolution on HK national security legislation

China’s top legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC) on Saturday condemned the European Parliament’s latest resolution, which makes unwarranted criticism against NPC’s formulation of the national security legislation in Hong Kong.

The European Parliament has made groundless accusations against China over Hong Kong affairs, said You Wenze, spokesperson for NPC’s foreign affairs committee, adding that the national security legislation for Hong Kong is purely China’s internal affairs.

“It has interfered (with) Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs, under the name of ‘safeguarding human rights'”, You pointed out.

“We strongly denounce, and firmly oppose this move,” he added.

According to You, since the turbulence over the amendment bill in Hong Kong last June, the continuous radical violent activities in Hong Kong have seriously trampled the rule of law, and the social order seriously disturbed Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability and seriously challenged the “One Country, Two Systems” bottom line.

In light of the new circumstances, the NPC is exercising power enshrined in the Constitution to establish and improve at the state level the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security, he said

Noting that national security is closely related to sovereignty and territorial integrity, the spokesperson said the Central Government is responsible for upholding national security in China, as is the case in any other country.

He also said the legislation which only targets a very narrow category of acts that seriously jeopardize national security, will better protect the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong residents.

The law would have no impact on the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents in accordance with the law, Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, and the “One Country, Two Systems,” You said.

He reiterated the legal basis for the Chinese government’s administration of Hong Kong is China’s Constitution and the Basic Law, not the Sino-British Joint Declaration, adding that the Sino-British Joint Declaration should not be used as an excuse to interfere in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s internal affairs.

China slams related parties’ arrogance and prejudice

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the HKSAR on Saturday also deplored and opposed the unwarranted accusations by some Western politicians, heads of international organizations and the European Parliament on HKSAR affairs.

The spokesperson of the office stressed that maintaining national security is the core and basic element of national sovereignty.

“No country will allow activities in its own territory that endanger its national security or legal loopholes and lack of enforcement mechanisms in safeguarding national security,” the spokesperson added.

Noting that Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, the spokesperson stressed that the decision of China to legislate on safeguarding national security for Hong Kong from the state level is reasonable, moral and legitimate.

Saying some have interfered in China’s internal affairs under the pretexts of “human rights” and “rule of low” can never be covered up, the spokesperson said the nature of their arrogance, prejudice and arbitrary interference in other countries’ domestic affairs cannot be covered up.

According to the Commissioner’s Office, those who repeatedly referred to the “International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights”(OHCHR) and “International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights”, ignored that the OHCHR mentioned at least seven times to restrict human rights including freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of association on the basis of national security.

“They claimed to respect the rule of law but turned a blind eye on the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs and the basic principle of international relations,” the spokesperson said and pointed out that they ignored the ultimate goal and core content of the Sino-British Joint Declaration were to ensure the handover of Hong Kong to China.

“Not a single word or paragraph in the Joint Declaration gives any countries or international organizations any responsibility over Hong Kong after its handover,” the spokesperson added.

Stressing that the most important requirement of “One Country” is to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, the spokesperson said “One Country” is the premise and basis for the implementation of the “Two Systems” and the “Two Systems” is subordinated and derived from the “One Country” and unified within it.

“No one should underestimate China’s strong will and firm determination to establish and improve the legal system and implementation mechanism of HKSAR for safeguarding national security,” the spokesperson said.

CGTN