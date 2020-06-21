32.4 C
Father’s Day: Be worthy role model, cleric tells Christian fathers

By Felix Khanoba

The Minister in charge of First Baptist Church, Gwagwalada, Abuja, Reverend Deji Oyelami, has called on Christian fathers to always be worthy of emulation in all their actions to ensure a better society.

Rev. Oyelami made the call on Sunday in a sermon to mark this year’s Father’s Day Celebration in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

While expressing concern over the attitude of some fathers who are fast deviating from fatherly roles, the highly respected cleric admonished Christian fathers to always show love and provide for their families.

Reading from the Book of Ephesians chapter 6 verses 3 and 4, Rev Oyelami said “the Bible makes us understand that fathers are the head of their families, therefore, it is our responsibility to cater for our wives and children in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.”

Speaking further, the cleric called on fathers to shun every form of violence against women and stressed the need for them to bring up their children in the fear of God to enable them become responsible citizens of the country.

On his part, President of the Men Missionary Union (MMU) of the church, Mr Emmanuel Ogunrinde, who bared his mind on the theme of this year’s Father’s Day, “I am the Mirror’, advised fathers to always watch their character to avoid misleading their children as the mirror of the family.

Mr Ogunrinde said the essence of Father’s Day was to recognize the roles of Father’s both in the church and families.

Highlights of the Father’s Day celebration in the church include drama, presentation of gifts to fathers and prayers for the country and its leaders.

