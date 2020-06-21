Don’t sell Rivers APC to PDP, Eze warns

By Okey Muogbo

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party, (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has raised the alarm over plots to hand over the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress to Gov. Nyesom Wike and the People’s Democratic Party – PDP by some APC elites.

Chief Eze said the plot is the brainchild of the same emperor who pushed Adams Oshiomhole to his Waterloo and is targeted at embarrassing the erstwhile Governor of Rivers State, Nigeria’s Transportation Minister and Director General of the Common Sense Revolution, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, as well as the Ag. National Chairman of the APC, Chief Victor Giadom.

The party chieftain said the emperor who feels threatened by the internationally acclaimed and towering political profile and public acceptance of Amaechi as a better, egalitarian and visionary leader from the South, is hell-bent at destroying and selling off the Rivers APC to the opposition People’s Democratic Party, in order to smear the character and personality of Amaechi and bring it to naught.

He said the scheme has already reached an advanced stage and that plans have been concluded to deceitfully mislead the Court with cocktail of lies in a bid to obtain legal backing to lace their satanic artifice with a sort of cosmetic legitimacy.

The PDP stooges who are laying claim to the leadership of the party have already taken counsel and have concluded arrangements to submit another Gov. Wike’s ally, Barr. Worgu Boms, as a replacement for Giadom in an attempt to rubbish the Constitution of APC.

The party stalwart frowned at comments credited to the self-aclaimed Ag. National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Ntufam Hilliard Etta, that big APC masquerades are playing drums for Chief Victor Giadom and that the Rivers-born highest ranking officer of the party from the South-South, has long ceased to be a member of the National Working Committee of the APC haven resigned his position to run for the office of Deputy Governor in 2019.

Etta was also quoted as saying that Giadom is dictated by some unnamed powerful persons in the party, who have chosen to cause avoidable crisis so as to destroy the party for their selfish interests.

Dismissing Hilliard Etta’s claims, Eze said Chief Victor Giadom never resigned his position as a member of the National Working Committee of the APC but only applied for waiver pursuant to Article 31 of the Constitution of the APC to co-run with Tonye Cole as Rivers Deputy Governorship candidate in the 2019 guber poll.

The said waiver was unanimously granted by NWC and conveyed in a letter signed by the then National Chairman, Comr. Adams Aliyu Oshiomole, on September 14, 2018.

Eze further clarified that after the party was refused participation in the said elections following series of stumbling blocks mounted by the Emperor in collaboration with PDP Agents and forces of darkness and a host of allies, Chief Giadom was directed to resume office in a letter dated May 24, 2019, and signed by the party’s Director of Administration, Abdullahi Yusuf Gashu’a, this time as Ag. National Secretary to fill the vacancy created by the exit of the former occupant of the office who was also granted waiver to contest for the governorship of his state and emerged victorious.

He said the Order obtained from a Port Harcourt High Court restraining Chief Giadom from performing his functions as Ag. National Chairman of the APC was given in error, stressing that the Court was misled by a league of political desperados who have resolved to taint the image of the Nigerian Judiciary in furtherance of their inordinate and self-serving ambitions.

Eze challenged Hilliard Etta and his paymasters to produce a certified true copy of the resignation letter tendered by Chief Giadom to strengthen their claim, assuring that their surreptitious and illicit artifice will definitely meet its waterloo.

Chief Eze further appealed to Judicial Officers to be weary of being inveigled into a situation in which they find themselves becoming partisan agents of political desperados and wrongdoers in the pursuit of their selfish private vendettas, noting that such is capable of defeating the very essence of justice which is the constant preoccupation of Courts.

Eze reassured Nigerians that the devious plot to sell off the Rivers APC to the PDP will surely collapse and that the continued plot by the emperor who feels that APC is an extension of his political empire where he solely determines who takes what, is living in the past as stakeholders are set to restructure the APC to the democratic and progressive path.

On the purported lifting of suspension of Adams Oshiomhole by some roadside traders parading themselves as the executives of the APC in Ward 10, Etsako West local government of Edo State would only be useful in the Supreme Court if Adams ever goes there. Eze asserted that Adams is finished politically so far as the politics of APC is concerned.