Group Faults Campaign Against NSCDC

A civil society under the auspices of Peace and Anti Corruption Advocacy has faulted what it called campaign of calumny against the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, led by Muhammadu Gana.

The group made the remarks in reaction to an open letter to the editor by one Israel Abiodun titled “NSCDC officers are dying in Silence”, published in the Nation newspaper, saying it is malicious and unfounded.

According to the press statement signed by its national coordinator, Comrade James Okoronkwo, the Muhammadu Gana – led Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has been executing its mandate of protecting critical national assets and must not be distracted by fifth columnists envious of the achievements so far recorded in staff welfare, capacity building ,transparent management of lean resources and contribution to national food security through agro rangers program (an innovation of the incumbent commandant – General Muhammadu Gana.

Okoronkwo maintained that contrary to falsehood by Israel Abiodun promotion allowances to NSCDC officers is being paid by the office of the Accountant -General of the Federation .They also stated that staff promotion in the NSCDC is purely on merit.

Peace and Anti – Corruption Advocacy therefore urged the Minister of Interior to discountenance the write- up as it filled with malice and falsehood.

The group also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the general public to disregard this campaign of calumny as the writer is a ‘notorious hack writer’ with no qualms to truth and objectivity.

