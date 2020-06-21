32.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

APC May Not Have A Candidate For Ondo…

Covid-19: China Chambers of Commerce donates 16,000 masks,…

Timi Frank demands immediate release of Lance Corporal…

Enugu Pedestrian Bridge Collapse: COREN to investigate root…

How Capt Hosa’s Humane Nature Saved Edo Youth…

Ondo: Campaign team raises alarm over plot to…

Breaking: Reprieve for Obaseki as parties apply for…

PGF boss rallies support for APC NEC meeting,…

Complete epidemic control measures reassure us: Indonesian employee…

Police Rescue 126 Nigerians Engaged In Hard Labour…

Cover News

Malami advises journalists against fake news, hate speech

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, (SAN) has advised journalists against fake news and hate speech in the course of their reporting.

Malami stated this on Friday in Abuja while inaugurating the newly elected executive officers of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), which held at the Olusegun Obasanjo auditorium of the Federal Ministry of Justice.

According to the Minister, media practitioners should observe the sanctity of the ethics of journalism at all times.

The AGF said: “Avoid fake news, hate speech and other practices inimical to the concepts of fairness and objective reporting.

While describing the election of the officers as historic, the minister further acknowledged the invaluable contribution of judiciary journalists to the development of the justice sector in Nigeria.

He assured the association of his Ministry’s support for the media in disseminating credible information.

In his acceptance speech, the new NAJUC Chairman, Mr. Kayode Lawal of the Herald Newspapers, thanked the Minister for finding time to inaugurate the officers and promised to sustain the cordial relationship between his ministry and the media.

The new NAJUC chairman also urged members of the association to support his administration, reiterating that his administration would strive to ensure regular training and retraining of members to improve on their skills of court reporting.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Group seeks FG’s intervention on sleaze in NDDC

Editor

Kyari’s Death A Wake-up – Ex-Police Boss

Editor

2019: Why Buhari cannot save APC -PDP

Editor

Assassination Alarm: FG docks Dino Melaye

Editor

Kano executive council approves over 60m for education, infrsatructural development

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More