Malami advises journalists against fake news, hate speech

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, (SAN) has advised journalists against fake news and hate speech in the course of their reporting.

Malami stated this on Friday in Abuja while inaugurating the newly elected executive officers of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), which held at the Olusegun Obasanjo auditorium of the Federal Ministry of Justice.

According to the Minister, media practitioners should observe the sanctity of the ethics of journalism at all times.

The AGF said: “Avoid fake news, hate speech and other practices inimical to the concepts of fairness and objective reporting.

While describing the election of the officers as historic, the minister further acknowledged the invaluable contribution of judiciary journalists to the development of the justice sector in Nigeria.

He assured the association of his Ministry’s support for the media in disseminating credible information.

In his acceptance speech, the new NAJUC Chairman, Mr. Kayode Lawal of the Herald Newspapers, thanked the Minister for finding time to inaugurate the officers and promised to sustain the cordial relationship between his ministry and the media.

The new NAJUC chairman also urged members of the association to support his administration, reiterating that his administration would strive to ensure regular training and retraining of members to improve on their skills of court reporting.