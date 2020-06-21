28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Pope Francis adds three titles to Catholic Litany…

I was accused of not sharing money in…

APC: N/E Vice Chair asks court to strike…

COVID-19: NDLEA gets isolation centre

Fibroid causes increased menstrual flow – Dr Ugboaja

Rape: Centre calls for domestication of VAPPA to…

Foundation applauds President Buhari for Nigeria’s Polio free…

U.S. instigates color revolution under the guise of…

China slams EU resolution on HK national security…

PDP Governors Forum assures Obaseki of level playing…

Health

Foundation applauds President Buhari for Nigeria’s Polio free status

By Hassan Zaggi

The Founder, Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF), Sir Emeka Offor, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian government for their leadership roles in ensuring Nigeria becomes polio free.

In a statement in Abuja, he called for more vigilance, noting that, “the main job starts now.”

It would be recalled that two days ago, the Africa’s Regional Certification Committee, accepted Nigeria’s documentation as having pass all the requirements to be declared polio free.

Dr. Emeka Offor who is also the Rotary International Polio Ambassador to Nigeria, insisted that, “we must continue surveillance, advocacy, routine immunisation, field supervision and maintenance of personal hygiene.

“Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, we must do our best to sustain the momentum and keep polio at zero, as we await the regional certification of Africa in August 2020.”

While congratulating Nigeria for the great achievement, he recalled that: “For more than a century, Polio has continued to ravage the whole world.

“In 1988 alone, about 350,000 cases of polio were estimated in 125 countries. Today, history has been made in our country, with this pronouncement.

“In 2013, I pledged to continue the work of Polio Eradication till Nigeria and the world is Polio-free. I am happy to see that this promise is beginning to materialise.

“At the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, we have made concerted efforts in partnership with Rotary International to drive public awareness campaigns, immunisation outreaches, advocacy and successful fund-raising within Nigeria and abroad, for polio eradication.

“My Foundation has equally committed financial interventions of over 10 million USD with matching grants from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, towards this great fight.”

He also applauded other partners including Rotary International and the Rotary Foundation, the Nigeria National PolioPlus Committee, the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Andrew Young Foundation, the traditional institution especially His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto; the Nigerian Rotary Family, all health workers, volunteers and supporters of this commendable cause.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Lawan solicits WHO support on tuberculosis eradication

Editor

COVID-19: NDLEA gets isolation centre

Editor

Coronavirus: WHO plans refresher training for Nigerian clinicians, lab scientists, others

Editor

Kano partners FG to revitalize Pfizer cancer centre

Editor

Medical lab science postgraduate college harps on collaboration among health experts in Africa

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More