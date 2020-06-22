30 C
Abuja
World

Ghana condemns demolition of Accra Nigeria High Commission compound, vows to punish culprits

By John Okeke

The Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has condemned the demolition of a building owned by the Nigerian High Commission to Ghana in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

The demolition sparked a diplomatic row between both countries. Unidentified armed men attacked the building in Accra on Friday, demolishing some apartments under construction.

The building was being constructed to house staff and visiting diplomats to the High Commission.

But with the diplomatic row erupting, Ghana, said in a statement that it will bring the perpetrators to book, noting that the act was in breach of the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations.

The statement read in part, “It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration that unidentified individuals had allegedly breached the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra and demolished its property under construction around 10.30am, on Friday June 19, 2020.

“Accordingly, investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book. Meanwhile, the government of Ghana has beefed up security at the said facility and the situation is under control.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

