Ondo Deputy governor dumps APC for PDP

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

As the gale of defections sweep across the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy governor of Ondo state Hon. Agboola Ajayi has officially decamped to the Peoples Progressive Party (PDP).

In a series of tweets by the PDP in its official tweeter handle @OfficialPDPNig, PDP revealed that the deputy governor picked his membership card at Ward 2, Apoi, in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The tweet reads, “The Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has resigned his membership of the failed @OfficialAPCNg. Hon. Agboola after his resignation, picked the @OfficialPDPNig membership card at Ward 2, Apoi, in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State”.