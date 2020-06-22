30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

We’ll tackle challenges confronting pharmacy training, practice in…

M I Okpara Centenary Celebration: Ojukwu, Mbakwe for…

Osun gets new SUBEB chairman

COVID-19: UNIPORT orders compulsory use of face mask

JAMB begins new admission into varsities, others in…

Rape epidemic: CAN harps on sexuality education

TETFund to complete abandoned 1,000-seat capacity hall in…

Scholarship offers pour in for 9-year-old boy in…

PGF boss, Lukman denies media report of division…

ADC form: Edo women and youth withdraw support…

Politics

Ondo Deputy governor dumps APC for PDP

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

As the gale of defections sweep across the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy governor of Ondo state Hon. Agboola Ajayi has officially decamped to the Peoples Progressive Party (PDP).

In a series of tweets by the PDP in its official tweeter handle @OfficialPDPNig, PDP revealed that the deputy governor picked his membership card at Ward 2, Apoi, in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The tweet reads, “The Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has resigned his membership of the failed @OfficialAPCNg. Hon. Agboola after his resignation, picked the @OfficialPDPNig membership card at Ward 2, Apoi, in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

APC crisis: Anxiety over Ajimobi, Bulama’s NWC seats as court sacks Onilu

Editor

Imo PDP chairman, Ezekwem, dumps party

Editor

Benue APC chieftain blames party Chairman, Org. Sec. on 2019 election woes

Editor

Anambra 2021: Ngige serves APGA government quit notice

Editor

PDM describes move to deregister party as impunity

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More