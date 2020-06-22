…Police can’t stop imminent mass defection from APC, says PDP

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigeria Police to stop fighting a lost battle, as nothing can stop the imminent mass defection looming in APC to the PDP across the country.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday said that the despicable attack on Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, on Saturday by the APC, using the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, has further spurred Nigerians in their irrevocable determination to abandon the APC and move into the PDP.

“The thoughtless and rude attempt to use the Police to stop the Ondo Deputy Governor from leaving the disorganized APC is symptomatic of the last kicks of a degraded and derelict political party that is now clutching at straws and can only resort to use of compromised security agents as face-saving measure.

“The APC is unnerved because Nigerians are no longer ready to stomach the deception and lies of 2015 as well as the impunity, political brigandage and the electoral fraud of 2019.

“This is because the situation in the country in the last five years have left no one in doubt that the APC is an ill wind; a soulless mob; a decrepit ship of insatiate pirates, political vampires and ravenous power mongers, who thrive in lies, deception and treasury looting; and whose only legacies are economic ruins, institution of poverty, escalated insecurity, confusion, divisiveness, humongous corruption, dissipated reserves and accumulated debts” PDP lamented.

The party said that it is a natural course for democrats in the APC, who have realized that the party is completely irredeemable, to leave the APC in droves with their supporters. He said that the development is sparking jubilations in every corners and crannies across our country.

The PDP therefore cautioned the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to note the tide and not allow the APC to use them as pawns to fight an already lost battle against Nigerians.

The party charged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately insulate his officers and ranks from politics. PDP called on him to instantly call the Ondo state Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, to order as his actions are capable of pitching the police against the people and cause a breakdown of law and order.

“The IGP Adamu must note that Nigerians have not forgotten and are no longer ready to accept the kind of atrocities that characterized previous elections under the APC, including the use of Police helicopter to assault and chase away voters in the November 16, 2019 Kogi state governorship election.

Ajayi has been having series of ireconcilable battle with his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu which culminated in his decision to exit from the ruling party.