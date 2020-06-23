23.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Beijing further tightens epidemic prevention, control measures

Xibe ethnic culture well preserved in NE China

Why is China good at doing mega projects?

Why is the Belt and Road Initiative able…

China successfully sends final satellite of BeiDou system…

National security law preserves HK judiciary

Ghana President calls President Buhari to apologize over…

Attempts By Armed Intruders To Invade Osun Foiled

NDPHC decries non payment of N190bn electricity generation…

Airports Concession: Minister receives certificates of compliance

News

CDS meets with Service Chiefs, others over insecurity

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin has met with the country’s Service Chiefs and Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies to deliberate on current security situation in some parts of the country.

Major General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters, said in a statement that the meeting was one of the series of meetings to re-strategize and enhance existing synergy among all security agencies to address the lingering security challenges bedeviling the nation.

He said the meeting, which was well attended by Heads of security architecture in the country, dwelled on developing and mapping out new strategies to promptly address the untoward security situation rising from banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling as well as other sundry criminalities particularly in the North West, North East and North Central parts of the country.

“The Service Chiefs and Heads of Security Agencies noted that essential consultations have been made with relevant stakeholders across the country with a view to collaborating with the military and security agencies to promptly address the security challenges and bring respite to the regions.

“The CDS who pointed out that security is everyone’s business, solicited the support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians for the Armed Forces and security agencies in tackling the security challenges in Nigeria in order to speedily restore sanity to the troubled regions.

“Present at the meeting were the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar and Inspector General of Police Adamu Muhammed. Also in attendance were the Director General Department of State Service Yusuf Bichi, Director General Nigerian Intelligence Agency Ahmed Abubakar, Chief of Defence Intelligence Air Vice Marshall Muhammed Usman and the Commandant General Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullahi Mohammadu.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19 lockdown: Ugwuanyi directs Council Chairmen, Councilors, Neighborhood Watch Groups, Youths, others to man boundaries

Editor

World Water Day: Plateau to end open defecation by 2023- Official

Editor

Millions wasted as fire guts Kebbi central medical store

Editor

COVID- 19- FG, state response too poor – Hon Golu

Editor

Anambra South: Supreme Court Dismisses Chris Uba/Obinna Uzor’s Appeals Challenging Election Of Senator Ubah

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More