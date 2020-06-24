Buhari recognises Giadom as APC chairman

*set to attend party’s NEC meeting today

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari has recognised Victor Giadom as the national acting chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

This is the latest twist to the crisis raging in the ruling party, as several persons and factions jostle for the leadership of the APC since its national chairman, Adam Oshiomhole, was suspended by the court.

Senior presidential media assistant, Garba Shehu,told journalists in on Wednesday that Buhari took the position in line with the law.

The President would therefore attention the virtual meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) summoned by Giadom, who is the court-recognized acting National Chairman of the party.

Shehu said: “The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

“Because he will always act in accordance with the law, the President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.

“In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly.”