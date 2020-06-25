Edo PDP crisis: Parties resolve, withdraw matter from court

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki may have had some scaled through the first hurdle as the coast became clearer for him to pick the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in today’s primary election, following a Port Harcourt High Court decision to strike out case seeking to stop him from participating in the primary.

The trial Judge, Justice Emmanuel Obile, struck out the case after parties in the matter told the court that they have settled within the party and wished to withdraw the suit.

Recall that governorship aspirants of the PDP, in Edo state, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, had filed a suit registered in FHC/PH/CS/69/2020, seeking the court to direct INEC not to recognize Obaseki as candidate of the party.

Also sued in the matter were: Prince Uche Secondus, Emmanuel Ogidi, Kingsley Chinda, Chief Debekeme Boyleyefa, Senator James Manager, Barr. Ajibola Muraina, PDP, Obaseki and INEC.

Earlier at the resumed hearing of the matter Wednesday morning, the appellant Counsel, Chief Ferdinand Orbih, informed the court that originating processes and relevant motions have been published in two dailies as ordered by the court at the last sitting, adding that all defendants in the matter have been served accordingly.

Chief Orbih also informed the court that there are moves by the parties to settle or resolve the matter amicably outside the formal litigations.

He however, prayed for a stand down to enable the parties tidy up in terms of settlement.

Other defendants counsel in the court did not oppose the application but pleaded the court for some hours to return back to court.

At the parties’ request, the trial Judge, Emmanuel A. Obile, stood down the matter for about three hour, he stressed that “Following the urgency of the matter and in the absence of any objection the case is stood down till 12noon”.

At the resumed hearing after about three hours, the lead counsel for the plaintiff, Donald C. Denwigwe, SAN, apologized for putting the court through so much trouble, and added that the parties have settled.

Denwigwe said that they have instruction to apply for withdrawal of the matter.

In his ruling, Justice Obile granted the application as prayed. He therefore struck out the matter, saying that “this will enable the parties to settle amicably”.