More confusion in APC as INEC rejects party’s Ondo primary notice

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to take tolls on the party as the Independent National Electoral Commission has rejected the notice of governorship primary sent to it by the ruling party for Ondo state.

The AUTHORITY gathered INEC rejected the notice because it was signed b y only the APC National Secretary, Waziri Bulama, without the National Chairman of the party

Political party correspondences to the electoral body are normally signed by two principal officer, the National Chairman and National secretary

The APC has been left without a substantive National chairman, following the Appeal Court affirmation of the suspension of its chairman, Adams Oshiomhole by his Etsako Ward 10 in Edo state

INEC in a later to the APC, signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran – Anthony, which was dated June 22, 2020, noted that the APC notice was contrary to the commission’s guidelines, which require that such notice should be jointly signed by the national chairman and national secretary of the political party.

The letter marked INEC/DEPIM/APC/522/T.3 with the title “Re: Notice of conduct of primaries” was addressed to the party’s national chairman.

In rejecting the notice, INEC asked the APC to issue a fresh notice that will comply with its guidelines.

