Health

Enforce stringent measures to halt Covid-19 spread, group advices Plateau gov

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Following the increasing cases of the COVID-19 in Plateau State, a group -Plateau, Our Heritage (POH), has called on Governor Simon Lalong, to put in place more stringent measures in order to stem the spread of the virus in the state.

It would be recalled that, Plateau State has so far recorded 253 confirmed cases of the virus, 131 discharged and has six deaths have been recorded.

The Chairman of the group, Hon. Alex Kwapnoe and Convener, Hon. Ayuba Pam Dangwong, said that the lifting of the lockdown imposed on the state by the Governor was greeted with joy and fulfillment on account of freedom that accompanied the decision.

They, however, noted with dismay the flagrant abused of the government’s humane gesture which was being witnessed across the state as more cases are being reported daily.

“As a group, we welcomed the decision and saw it as a well thought out move considering how the total lockdown adversely affected the economic, social, religious, cultural and other means of livelihood of the people.

“The Governor’s decision, which we thought could be beneficial, has turned out to be abused owing to carelessness, negligence and total noncompliance to health protocols advice as well as other government directives which has led to the sharp rise in number of cases in the state,” the group noted.

They said the spike in the confirm cases was worrisome considering the public health threat it potent to the state and the citizenry.

The group calls for urgent and strategic measures to be further put in place to reverse the upward curve before the state becomes more vulnerable.

The group, therefore, called on all residents of the state to be more cautious, adhere to all health preventive measures and advisory by experts and obey all government directives aimed at preventing further escalation and containment of the virus.”

