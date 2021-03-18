31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NHIS launches BHCPF in Jigawa State

NEPC moves to reposition export trade, trains stakeholders…

Gov Sule ‘ll fix Nasarawa economy before 2023,…

Cross River North: APC candidate asks tribunal to…

Coalition backs Abaribe on Armed Forces Commission Bill

Aisha Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Six Months…

Monguno’s tales by moonlight

Tension heightens among FCT health workers over unpaid…

Infrastructural development: FCT minister seeks new funding formula

Police arrest alleged kidnappers of Bishop Chikwe in…

Health

NHIS launches BHCPF in Jigawa State

By Hassan Zaggi

The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof Mohammed Sambo, has  formally launched the implementation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), in Jigawa State.

This is even as the Scheme is targeting 20 million Nigerians annually in the course of 10 years.

The BHCPF, according to him, is part of the overall effort to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

Provided for in section 11 of the National Health Act  (NHA) of 2014, Sambo said, the BHCPF guarantees the application of 1% of  Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) for funding of primary health care.

According to Sambo, the commencement of the enrollment of beneficiaries under the BHCPF is an indication of the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration  to ensure that all Nigerians irrespective of their social status have access to qualitative and affordable health care services.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, represented by his deputy, Malam Umar Namadi, said that the commencement of enrollment was an important milestone in the pursuit of quality health care for citizens of the state, maintaining that the state government was committed to raising the health indices of residents of the state.

The Jigawa State government, he revealed,  had granted sponsorship to 60 citizens of the state to study medicine in China to bridge the human resource gap in the  health care delivery system of the state, adding that a second batch of trainees are waiting in line to benefit from the medical course.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary of the state ministry of health, Dr Salisu Muazu, disclosed that that 420 people would be registered at the occasion to signal the start off while enrollment will be conducted throughout the 279 political wards in the state.

A statement by the Head, Media and Public Relations (PR) Unit of the NHIS, Emmanuel Ononokpono, quoted the Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Contributory Health Care Management Agency, Dr Nura Ibrahim, as saying that the state began to draw funding under the programme since 2019.

Over N500m, according to him, had so far been received by the state.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Pay attention to Tuberculosis, expert advices govts

Editor

60% of patients in FMC Umuahia suffer diabetes – Unit head

Editor

COVID-19 kills tobacco smokers faster – WHO warns

Editor

Polio: Kano Ready To Vaccinate Over 3.5m Children

Editor

Panic as Kano records 85 COVID-19 index cases in 10 days

Editor

Health Council charges states to own, implement COVID-19 Support Centres

Editor

Mrs Bagudu advocates elimination of cervical cancer

Editor

Malnutrition fuels kidney disease related deaths in Nigeria- Expert

Editor

RSG to build world class cancer, cardiovascular disease centre

Editor

COVID-19 : Kano Manages Over 1260 Patients Through Home-base Care

Editor

FG warns against second wave of Covid-19

Editor

COVID-19: Plateau records 182 new cases as second wave hits state

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More