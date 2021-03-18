31 C
News

NEPC moves to reposition export trade, trains stakeholders in Nasay

From Beauty John,  Lafia

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) said it has evolve  proactive design that would  offer numerous export support programmes throughout the country for effective  export trade liberalization.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the council,  Olusegun Awolowo revealed the council’s plan of action at a one day sensitization workshop  on NEPC in Lafia, the Nasarawa state Capital.

Awolowo said the new intervention programmes are aimed at enhancing  product quality focused on specific sectors  through capacity building and infrastructural provision to help exporters build and increase competitiveness in international markets.

Awolowo, represented by the Deputy Director, National Export  Offices Department,  Andy  Dauda  Anbikpeten said the sensitization workshop  was organized to bring  the activities  and programme of the council to the corridor of the private  sector.

He said, in response to the recent economic recession  and present challenges of Covid19 pandemic, NEPC has designed export programmes and initiatives to grow the economy especially on zero oil plan,  youth export development programme, women in export which he said was in line with the present administration diversification drive policy.

He explained  further that the council has initiated various programmes to stimulate trade liberalization among nation’s and to actualize it’s mandate in various fields in the country and globally.

“NEPC is expanding it’s areas of operations nationally and internationally aimed at repositioning the council for effective implementation and coordination on one state one product export initiative and promotion of other exportable product across the country”, Awolowo revealed.

Earlier, the Nasarawa State  head of the council,  Otega Joe  Adulugba had said the workshop was one of the strategic plan to increase the awareness level of the stakeholders knowledge and skills in order to promote and diversify the nation’s basket of non oil export trade in the country.

While  describing Nasarawa state as an endowed state, Adulugba lamented however the long age neglect of trade opportunities that would have raised the revenue base of the state, develop the potentials of the state.

“It  is in view of the aforegoing that the council considered it imperative to call together  stakeholders on the need to stimulate increase output in line with international best practices and improve the export performance of all the subsectors in the state,” he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

