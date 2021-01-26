38 C
Abuja
Trending Now

PHOTO NEWS

PIB: Scrap NDDC , Oil Host Communities tell…

PDP demands probe of Buratai, others Service Chiefs

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

APC, CUPP welcome new Service Chiefs

Bishop Ighele: A man of integrity, philanthropy

Igbo professionals condenm attack on security personnel by…

Profile of the New CDS: Major General Lucky…

PROFILE OF THE NEWLY APPOINTED CHIEF OF NAVAL…

News

NMDC, NDA sign MoU to improve quality, calibre of Nigerian Armed Forces personnel

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Defence Academy to enhance educational training at the NDA.

The NMDC also said the signing of the MoU is to compliment NDA’s efforts in educational training of it officer cadets in engineering, physical sciences, among others.

Prof. Linus Asuquo, Director General/Chief Executive NMDC disclosed this during the signing of an MoU between the Centre and the Nigerian Defence Academy, in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

Asuquo said, “As you must have seen during the facility tour, NMDC is well equipped to compliment your efforts in educational training of your officer cadets in engineering and physical sciences, especially in Metallurgy, Minerals Technology, Analytical Services and Environmental Studies among others.

According to him, “NMDC had been training students of institutions of higher learning in the country in various fields of technology under the Federal Government’s Industrial Training Fund (ITF) programme.

“The Centre also serves as a laboratory to some Universities and Polytechnics that do not have established laboratory infrastructure to qualify them for accreditation by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) or the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) as the case may be.

The DG listed some of the services rendered by the Centre to include; construction industry, oil and gas industry, manufacturing industry, mineral sector, water resources, defence industry and consultancy.

He further stated that, “NMDC has made significant contributions to the Nigerian economy through the provision of research and development services in the mineral and metallurgical sectors of the nation.

“Its contributions range from conduct of routine tests and material identification services to major research and development undertakings.

He added that one of the recent MoU the Centre signed in December, with Defence Industries Corporation (DICON), Kaduna; was for the production of Lead metal and research in alloy development for armaments manufacturing.

Asuquo maintained that the NMDC has a strategic role to play not only in the development of the nation’s mineral resources, but its human resources as well.

Adding that the Commandant’s bold move in signing of the MoU between the Centre and NDA is a step in the right direction.

“This will strengthen and deepen the relationship already existing between our organisations and will lead to an improvement in the quality and calibre of the Nigerian Armed Forces personnel capable of confronting the numerous security challenges facing the country”, he stressed.

Responding, the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy, Major General Jamil Sarham, said the collaboration/partnership will tremendously benefit the nation and enhance its “technical and solid mineral development, as well as socio-economic enhancement”.

The Commandant who was represented by the Deputy Commandant, Air Vice Marshal I. T. Ali, said with the abundant solid minerals in the nation, there is no need to rely solely on petroleum which is already gradually fizzling out.

He said the partnership between NDA and NMDC will be renewed from time to time, and that he is assured that the partnership will flourish  as time goes by.

The NMDC DG and his management team had earlier led the representative of the Commandant and his entourage on a facility tour of the Centre.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FEC okays $3.1bn Customs modernization project

Editor

Senate Okays appointment of Chairman, DG of PenCom,others

Editor

Air Task Force, Operation LAFIYA DOLE destroy Boko Haram facility in Sambisa

Editor

Enugu govt, UNICEF, organize workshop to end open defecation

Editor

Wike insists on restructuring to foster Nigeria’s unity

Editor

Those awaiting our division will be shame, Al-Makura reveals

Editor

Blue Economy portends great danger for Africa – HOMEF

Editor

Kano Hisbah destroys 1, 975, 000 bottles of beer worth over N200 million

Editor

Lack Of Synergy Among Media And Security Agencies Identified As Factor Flaming Embers Of Insecurity In Nigeria

Editor

Air Component Operation HADARIN DAJI kills 27 armed bandits in North-West

Editor

COVID-19: One out of two patients in Enugu discharged

Editor

Good Heart organisation distributes palliatives to widows

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More