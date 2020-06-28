21.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Putin hails victory over Nazis in Red Square…

NCAC unveils Virtual Cultural Tour of Nigeria

PHOTO NEWS

Leaders with credible stories

CSOs advocate green recovery out of COVID-19 in…

COVID-19: Family of deceased provost demands independent test

FAAN conducts simulation exercise ahead of flight resumption

Edo: PDP revived my political career says Obaseki

PHOTO NEWS

* Sack of service chiefs is not the…

Business

FAAN conducts simulation exercise ahead of flight resumption

By Adelola Amihere

As part of measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has conducted simulation exercise at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja to test all the protocols designed ahead of flight resumption.

Recall that flight operations were suspended over three months ago in a bid to avert the spread .of the virus but there are plans to resume operations again

The simulation exercise which began around 8am had 51 passengers go through all the safety protocols before boarding the Aero Contractor B737 flight which operated at about 11:20am.

A 1.5m physical distance marking, two hand wash areas, bags disinfecting area as well as strategic placement of hand sanitizers were observed during the simulation exercise just as port health workers were seen taking temperature levels of intending passengers too.

While speaking on the exercise, Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika explained that “the flight simulation is to achieve five things: firstly it is to maintain physical distance with each other.

“Secondly, it is to wear protective materials such as face mask and face shield, thirdly, It is to maintain hygiene, fourthly, it is to clean the area and surfaces and that is a function of the robot itself apart from identifying the passengers.

“Lastly, it is to also seat in a environment that is clean and hygienic maintaining physical distancing. So we can board the aircraft decontaminated so we don’t contaminate others. All of the things that has happened here is to ensure we don’t spread COVID-19”.

He added that, “the authorities are ensuring efficient facilitation of passengers so time is not wasted in adopting the new normal.

“We will announce all the protocols again before opening. But you need to be at the airport three hours ahead of your flight.

“The experience is quite nice but it takes a bit of time which is why you will need to be at the airport three hours before your local flight.

“For international flight, we may do five hours”.

Explaining further, Sirika noted that “what we have demonstrated here in a mock manner a sick person. You saw how the area was condoned off, the sick taken away to safe area and the scene disinfected.

“You saw the health workers in their PPEs come around to evacuate the sick person. .You also saw that if you are served tea or beverages, you pick it yourself in a disposable cup. All these is to adhere to the new normal”, he said.

“Everything for me in this demo exercise worked very well. We came and began maintaining physical distance right from the outside. All the markings are there, and we respected that.

“During the checking procedure, we were shielded from the check-in officials, we got our boarding passes and during boarding, we detached our boarding passes and dropped the other end without physical contact. So contacts with people have been reduced so we can remain safe,” he further noted.

Speaking on the protocol inside the flight he said: “There will also be social distancing in the aircraft. But new ideas are coming on board on how to remain seated to make the carbon economical okay and to ensure we don’t infect each other.

“Those new norms are coming and we will implement them in such a way that flights are profitable. WHO and ICAO have developed protocols of the sitting”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

TCN MD sack threatens power sector reform, $1.66bn projects – group warns

Editor

Data utilization has potential for economic security -FG

Editor

KEDCO Cautions Against Illegal Reconnection

Editor

SEC to collaborate with DFID, FCA on Fintech

Editor

DBI trains over 60,000 Nigerians in ICT programs to bridge digital divide

Editor

Low oil price may persist all through 2020 – NNPC GMD

Editor

MAP: DisCos seek zero duty on imported electricity meters

Editor

Agric Bureau calls for strategic measures to avoid food crisis

Editor

Mambilla host communities pledge support for $6bn project

Editor

NASC set to deploy 81,000MT of certified seeds for 2020 farming

Editor

Bonny indigenous seafarers lament neglect by NPA, multinationals

Editor

Revised 2020 budget suffers set back in Senate

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More