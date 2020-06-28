21.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Putin hails victory over Nazis in Red Square…

NCAC unveils Virtual Cultural Tour of Nigeria

PHOTO NEWS

Leaders with credible stories

CSOs advocate green recovery out of COVID-19 in…

COVID-19: Family of deceased provost demands independent test

FAAN conducts simulation exercise ahead of flight resumption

Edo: PDP revived my political career says Obaseki

PHOTO NEWS

* Sack of service chiefs is not the…

News

COVID-19: Family of deceased provost demands independent test

By Isaac Ojo, Nnewi

The family of the deceased Provost of College of Health Science, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nnewi Campus, Anambra State, Prof Onochie Okwudili Udemezue, has demanded an independent test on the late Professor’s sample.

The Spokesperson of the family, Sir Orji Udemezue, who spoke with journalists in Nnewi in company of Chief Ogochukwu Udemezue (Family head), Kennedy Udemezue and Evang. Chidi Udemezue, said the family has been in darkness since the death of their son was announced.

He said the family of the late Professor demands a definite information about what happened to him.

“Prof. Udemezue was alleged to have died at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi. The news of his death has thrown the family into a deep shock because we didn’t hear anything about his sickness before his death was announced.

“We are saddened by the rumor making the rounds that our brother and father died of COVID-19. The family has been cautious since we heard of this, the family is well aware of COVID-19 issues and we know that millions of people have been infected and thousands died all over the world, we are aware that COVID-19 is not a taboo or death sentence.

“It is shocking that NAUTH has no facility for COVID-19 testing. We know that many states in the country cannot even boast of having testing facilities, it is a shock to us that three days after the death of Prof Udemezue, the result of COVID-19 test has not been made available to the family, this is something that should not take more than fifteen minutes to get done.

“It may interest the members of the public that Prof Udemezue before his death demanded for his COVID-19 status, which was not made available. We are beginning to suspect foul play in the whole episode and we demand clarification from NAUTH, ” the spokesperson stressed.

Sir Orji Udemezue said that the management of the hospital when contacted said they were having conflicting results or confusing results, noting that he never knew that testing for COVID-19 has become so complex.

“We are not out to make trouble with anybody but we want fairness and justice in handling the death of the eminent Professor. He served the institution with the best of his ability, it is shocking that the wife can be so abandoned by NAUTH, ” Sir Udemezue concluded.

In his reaction in a phone chat, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of NAUTH, Prof Anthony Igwegbe, said the result is not officially out.

He advised Prof Udemezue’s family to remain calm and cautious while awaiting the result.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NDDC: Anti-corruption group berates Senate over ‘needles’ N40bn probe of Akpabio, IMC

Editor

No provision for compulsory vaccination in national health emergency bill-Sen.Utazi

Editor

Flooding: 2020 expect much rain fall NIHSA

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Plateau: Over 2.5 million mosquito treated nets to be distributed to households

Editor

Kano inaugurates agro pastoral development steering committee

Editor

COVID – 19: FG set to release 70,000mt of Assorted Grains, food from Reserves

Editor

COVID-19: APC chieftain charges RSG to revive hospitals, healthcare centres

Editor

MARITIME SECURITY: Navy, NIMASA set to improve information sharing

Editor

NAPTIP Warn Parents, Youths To Be Cautious Of New Tricks By Traffickers

Editor

Wike calls for collaboration to fight spread of coronavirus

Editor

FG generates N1.289 billion from ground rent in three years

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More