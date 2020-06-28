COVID-19: Family of deceased provost demands independent test

By Isaac Ojo, Nnewi

The family of the deceased Provost of College of Health Science, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nnewi Campus, Anambra State, Prof Onochie Okwudili Udemezue, has demanded an independent test on the late Professor’s sample.

The Spokesperson of the family, Sir Orji Udemezue, who spoke with journalists in Nnewi in company of Chief Ogochukwu Udemezue (Family head), Kennedy Udemezue and Evang. Chidi Udemezue, said the family has been in darkness since the death of their son was announced.

He said the family of the late Professor demands a definite information about what happened to him.

“Prof. Udemezue was alleged to have died at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi. The news of his death has thrown the family into a deep shock because we didn’t hear anything about his sickness before his death was announced.

“We are saddened by the rumor making the rounds that our brother and father died of COVID-19. The family has been cautious since we heard of this, the family is well aware of COVID-19 issues and we know that millions of people have been infected and thousands died all over the world, we are aware that COVID-19 is not a taboo or death sentence.

“It is shocking that NAUTH has no facility for COVID-19 testing. We know that many states in the country cannot even boast of having testing facilities, it is a shock to us that three days after the death of Prof Udemezue, the result of COVID-19 test has not been made available to the family, this is something that should not take more than fifteen minutes to get done.

“It may interest the members of the public that Prof Udemezue before his death demanded for his COVID-19 status, which was not made available. We are beginning to suspect foul play in the whole episode and we demand clarification from NAUTH, ” the spokesperson stressed.

Sir Orji Udemezue said that the management of the hospital when contacted said they were having conflicting results or confusing results, noting that he never knew that testing for COVID-19 has become so complex.

“We are not out to make trouble with anybody but we want fairness and justice in handling the death of the eminent Professor. He served the institution with the best of his ability, it is shocking that the wife can be so abandoned by NAUTH, ” Sir Udemezue concluded.

In his reaction in a phone chat, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of NAUTH, Prof Anthony Igwegbe, said the result is not officially out.

He advised Prof Udemezue’s family to remain calm and cautious while awaiting the result.