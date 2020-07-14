Zuka clinges diaspora award

By Augustine Aminu, Abuja

Oneof Nigeria’s finest Afro folk musician LARRY ZUKA who is currently based in the United States, is leaving indellible marks in the sands of music history as he has clinged his first diaspora award.

Zuka who’s single “Bulum Na Ba” continues to enjoy massive international and local airplay has revealed he is in the studio working on his next single which is a collaboration with one of Africa’s biggest hidden talent.

Zuka whose fan base online has sky rocketed has caught the attention of Hollywood, he promises to give details on this development soonest as discussions and negotiations are still on going . His handle @larzuka is a home to friends and fans from around the globe who have put him on notice to drop the next single as all eyes are on this new moon Larry Zuka!

Here is a glimpse of the award