23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Reality check of Australian allegations against China on…

Beijing’s services is reviving following COVID-19 containment

Work starts on Zhejiang’s COVID-19 vaccine production base

Growers warn against hike in price of maize

CSO Flays Joy Nunieh For ‘Wild’ Allegations Against…

Glo Overtakes Competition in Data Subscribers’ Growth

Reps mourns Tolulope Arotile

National Insecurity Imminent As Army Withdraws From Internal…

N3.14b COVID-19 NDDC Staff palliatives: Niger-Delta ex-militants, CSOs…

Turkey insists on taking over Schools owned by…

Entertainment

Zuka clinges diaspora award

By Augustine Aminu, Abuja

Oneof Nigeria’s finest Afro folk musician LARRY ZUKA who is currently based in the United States, is leaving indellible marks in the sands of music history as he has clinged his first diaspora award.

Zuka who’s single “Bulum Na Ba” continues to enjoy massive international and local airplay has revealed he is in the studio working on his next single which is a collaboration with one of Africa’s biggest hidden talent.

Zuka whose fan base online has sky rocketed has caught the attention of Hollywood, he promises to give details on this development soonest as discussions and negotiations are still on going . His handle @larzuka is a home to friends and fans from around the globe who have put him on notice to drop the next single as all eyes are on this new moon Larry Zuka!

Here is a glimpse of the award

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ekiti submits bid to host NAFEST 2021

Editor

Birthday Party: Funke Akindele, hubby convicted, fined

Editor

BREAKING: Country music legend, Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Editor

COVID-19: ZUKA dolls out $3000 to fans

Editor

Foundation unveil comedy reality show to take youths off the street

Editor

ZUKA takes over the music space

Editor

Itel Unveils Olamide As Brand Ambassador: Two Kings, One Kingdom

Editor

Igala Queen Warns Youths Against Illicit Drugs Abuse

Editor

Arugungu fishing festival: Kebbi govt collaborates with UNESCO to organise quiz for students

Editor

The call for removal of Service Chiefs unpatriotic – Steve Eboh

Editor

Foundation unveils reality show to take youths off the street

Editor

My low moments as Asaigbo Queen – Joy Ugwu

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More