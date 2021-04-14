35 C
BENUE: Ortom’s Aide Float Tiv Music Club

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Principal Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Culture and Tourism, Mr. Tahav Agerzua, has announced the establishment of a Traditional Tiv Music Club in Makurdi, the state capital.

Mr. Agerzua made the announcement in his office when national officials of the Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA, Mr. Maik Ortserga, and Dr. Charles Iornumbe, gave a letter nominating him to be chairman of the committee to organize the ANA 40th anniversary celebration in the state later this year.

The letter which was signed by the National President, Camillus Ukah, and National Secretary General, Mr Ortserga, revealed that the Benue State capital was selected as one of the ten cities in the country to host the celebration.

The Principal Special Assistant explained that the establishment of the club would provide a platform for traditional music lovers to interact, appreciate, and enjoy his personal collection of rare folk music for over 30 years, and that of other members.

He said members would meet regularly at the premises of the Aminu Isah Kontagora Arts Theater during selected dates and times.

Mr. Agerzua stated that the club could boost efforts in the preservation of Tiv traditional songs and music for information, entertainment as well as education for now and posterity.

The Governor’s aide pledged to invest his time and efforts in partnership with other critical stakeholders of the association to successfully commemorate the 40th ANA anniversary in the state.

He commended Mr. Ortserga and Dr. Iornumbe, who is National Ex-officio One, for demonstrating outstanding passion and commitment towards the development of the literary arts, culture and creativity in the state, urging them to continue with the spirit which he said would be richly rewarded.

While presenting the letter, ANA National General Secretary, Mr. Ortserga, said the Association’s National Executive counciI was confident that Mr. Agerzua could lead the literary body in the state towards a glorious 40th anniversary celebration.

