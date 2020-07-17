774.000 FG Special Public Works:- Gbazueagu assures fairness and equity in Enugu state

From Maurice Okafor,Enugu

The Chairman of the Federal government Special Public Works Selection Committee in Enugu State, Chief Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu, yesterday gave assurance that exercise will be hitch free in Enugu state stating that each of the 17 local government area in the stste is entitled to one thousand applicants.He said under no circumstance will a local government receive more or less.

Chief Gbazueagu dropped the hints at the inaugural meeting of the selection committee held at Olive Gates hotel,Independence layout,Enugu.

He charged members of the committee to discharge their duties with honesty and fear of God even there are no enumeration or salary attached to it.He said the composition of members was based on their integrity and non political..

His words“The 20-man selection committee, in this inaugural meeting, is made up of men and women of prove integrity chosen from various works of life to duly represent the people of Enugu State.

“I am rest assured that with their known pedigree; we will do a rancor-free and hitch-free job, which will be anchored on the terms of reference and operational guidelines for the selection’’.

On the selection, the Chairman said that each of the 17 council areas would have 1,000 unemployed and unskilled youths selected; thus, making it 17,000 unemployed youths for the entire state.

He said that the selection would be done at the ward levels and through physical sighting and form filling.

“There will be no proxy selection or selection through fictions names or claims’’.

“I will assure the people of the state that this particular selection will be transparent and apolitical.

“The committee will ensure that nobody under any guise would hijack the process at the ward levels, where the actual selection starts.

“The selection will cut across every segment of the state especially from at the grassroots level.

“The people selected will deal directly with the government and receive their remuneration directly through the Central Bank of Nigeria for the three months of October, November and December to be covered,’’ he said.

Gbazueagu said that the exercise would be keenly supervised and monitored to ensure its huge success.

“From my experience and the members of the committee; I believe that Enugu State will record huge success in this exercise,’’ he added.

The committee is made of representation in various sectors/segments of the society, which included; the National Directorate of Employment; Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s representative, Prince Frank Ugwu; NURTW, academic institutions in the state.

Others are; representatives of youth groups, women groups, market women, Civil Society Organsations, Christian Association of Nigeria, Muslim Community in Enugu State, three traditional rulers representation three senatorial zones among others.