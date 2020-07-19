27.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gaming rights: CSO, lotto operators protest, demand justice…

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, one and indivisible – FCT Chapter…

PCN gets Investigative panel 5 yrs after

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

Alleged Thugs Sponsorship: Okunbor Debunks Reports, Says Obaseki…

Diri ‘ll govern Bayelsa with bitterness of heart…

Covid-19 is no scam or malaria – Bishop…

Fitness apps thrive in China

All impoverished households in Xinjiang connected to safe…

Politics

Ondo: APC aspirants accuse panel of hiding delegates list

After losing the fight over mode of primary, some aspirants in today’s governorship election primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have raised the alarm over their alleged non hiding of list of delegates by the party leadership and the Governor Yaya Bello election committee

One of the aspirants, Ife Oyedele, has cried out that less than 24 hours to the election, his camp was yet to be provided with the delegate list o enablke him take his campaign to them

Oyedele, who described the development as worrisome, appealed to the leadership of the party to correct the lapses to avoid crisis within the party.

The aspirant, who expressed concern that the 11 of the aspirants were yet to have access to the delegate’s list meant for the exercise, pointed out that the decision by the leadership of the party to adopt indirect mode of primaries as against the clamour for direct by 11 of the 12 aspirants was an indication for post primaries crisis, adding that he aspirant will not boycott the primaries despite the irregularities.

“It is obvious that the delegates’ list must have been altered to favour the incumbent governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. The party is not preparing for the success of the primaries.

“As at the moment, we have not heard any information on how the exercise will go. The venue has not been agreed upon. The list of delegates that will participate in the primaries has not been made available to the aspirants.

“The question is, which list of delegates will they use for the primaries and who generated the list. We have our own list across the state as well as the list of executives that emanated from congress. The situation we are in is a dangerous one.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Use party structure not individual, Chief Ogah tells Gov. Bello

Editor

Edo 2020: ADC picks Nollywood star as gubernatorial candidate

Editor

June 12: Buhari, APC destroying democratic tenets, says PDP

Editor

Edo guber: We will put Wike in isolation – Ganduje

Editor

Ex- lawmaker,Council chair cries foul over suspension from PDP in Nasarawa

Editor

Ondo Guber: APC chides Dep. Gov, Ex- SSG over defection

Editor

Enugu Council election;- Enugu APC faction at loggerheads over participation

Editor

Buhari has not breached constitution by attending APC NEC meeting – Gov Bagudu

Editor

Buhari condoles with govt. of Katsina over death of Lawal Kaita

Editor

Anambra 2021: PDP begs for a chance

Editor

Bayelsa: APC accuses outgoing govt of looting property, cars, others

Editor

Fuel Scarcity: @NgrSenate suspends recess, summons Kachikwu, NNPCa��s GMD, others

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More