Imo APC crisis: Uche Nwosu, Dan Nwafor not APC members, says Nlemigbo

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

Crisis may have returned to the Imo stste chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), following the declaration by the party’s caretaker committee chairman, Marcellinus Nlemigbo that former Chief of Staff to former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu is not a member of the party in the state

Nlemigbo declared at the weekend that as a the last count, Uche Nwosu was the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, during the 2019 elections, adding that both himself and factional Chairman of the party, Dan Nwafor, are not members of APC in the State.

Nlemigbo who addressed news men in his office in Owerri revealed that a Federal High Court, Abuja, has granted an injunction restraining Nwafor and his group from parading themselves as leaders of APC in Imo State.

He noted that the court re validated him (Nlemigbo) as State Chairman of the party, pointing out that he has always been preferred by the national leadership of the party as the authentic APC Chairman in the State, which according to him gave him the approval to host the recently concluded South East APC leadership meeting in Owerri, where Governor Hope Uzodimma officiated.

He affirmed that Governor Uzodimma remains the only leader of APC in Imo State, enjoining the party faithful to always disregard the “Agburu” faction of APC led by Dan Nwafor and Uche Nwosu

Nlemigbo wondered how Nwafor and his sponsors can claim leadership of APC in Imo State, when they are AA members who left the party after Uche Nwosu lost the APC gubernatorial primary election to Senator Hope Uzodimma, in 2019.

“It is unbelievable for those who left APC, fought it and committed anti- party offenses will now claim to be its executive even when they have not formerly rejoined the party as members.

“The Federal High Court Abuja has granted an injunction restraining Nwafor Daniel and his likes from parading themselves as Imo State Executives of APC. The NEC and all authorities of the party recognized me as the State Chairman of the party and my state executive members and we have letters authorizing us”, he said

However, in a swift reaction, Chief Daniel Nwafor told The AUTHORIY that the authenticity of his APC chairmanship is not in dispute insisting that his executive is a product of Congress and that their tenure is yet to expire, even as he described Nlemigbo’s state executive as people living on borrowed gown.