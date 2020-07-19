TETFund rejoices over Aworh’s emergence as IAFoST President

By Felix Khanoba

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has expressed delight over the emergence of Prof. Charles Aworh as President-elect of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology (IAFoST).

Prof. Aworh is the Chairman of TETFund’s Technical Advisory Group on Book Development (TAG).

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, by Mrs. Ngoba Priye Briggs, Director, Public Affairs of TETFund, said the Executive Secretary of the Fund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, described Aworh’s emergence as well deserved.

“Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro, on behalf of the Board, Management and staff of the Fund congratulated him on his well-deserved election and added that TETFund is proud to be associated with his achievements,” the statement said.

While describing Prof. Aworh as an intellectual who has contributed immensely to the academic and overall development of the country, the TETFund boss expressed confidence that he would bring to bear his wealth of experience in Food Science and Technology at the Academy for further global development.

“In recognition of his outstanding contributions to academics and role in TAG, Prof. Charles Aworh was in August 2019 appointed as the Chairman of TETFund’s Technical Advisory Group on Book Development.

“TAG is charged with the responsibility of ensuring the publication of quality indigenous academic textbooks in Nigerian tertiary educational institutions,” the statement said.

The AUTHORITY reports that in a letter addressed to Prof. Aworh, Judith Meech on behalf of the Board of Directors of Academy Council of the International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST) thanked him for his willingness to serve in the Academy Council of (IUFoST) and IAFoST in the 2020-2022 term.

The International Academy of Food Science and Technology (IAFoST) is a statutory component of IUFoST that collectively forms a pool of scientific expertise in food science and technology from which IUFoST draws non-aligned expert advice on scientific matters.